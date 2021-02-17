 

Valentin Roduit Joins M Science as Head of International

17.02.2021   

M Science, the pioneer in data-driven research and analytics, announced today the appointment of Valentin Roduit as head of international. Roduit will work with M Science senior leadership to grow coverage across the Europe and Asia-Pacific regions, as well as source new strategic partnerships. The position supports the rapid growth of the company’s sales, client service organization and enterprise data partnerships.

“We are thrilled to have Val join M Science and lead our expansion efforts around the world and further solidify our position as the recognized leader in providing data-driven insights,” noted M Science CEO, Michael V Marrale. “Val’s experience in understanding client needs and delivering cutting edge solutions is perfectly suited to build upon our success in Europe and Asia, especially as we launch solutions for the Australian market.”

Roduit brings vast experience building and growing sales, products and partnerships for data-centric companies. Previously, he managed global business development efforts for 7Park Data as VP of Finance Sales. Roduit’s appointment comes on the heels of M Science’s expansion across Europe and Asia-Pacific, including the early 2020 opening of its Hong Kong office and receipt of its Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong operating license. Roduit will play an integral part as M Science continues to grow its comprehensive global insights and data offerings.

“I am delighted to be joining the senior team at M Science to continue the expansion of the most respected brand in the rapidly evolving data insights space,” said Valentin Roduit. “M Science’s client first philosophy, integrity, deep research approach and focus on compliance made joining an easy decision. The infrastructure in place and the growing demand for internationally focused data solutions present a unique growth opportunity.”

About M Science

M Science is a data-driven research and analytics firm, uncovering new insights for leading financial institutions and corporations since 2002. M Science is revolutionizing research, discovering new data sets and pioneering methodologies to provide actionable intelligence. Our research teams have decades of experience working with unstructured data in near real-time to discern critical insights that help clients make smarter, more informed decisions. We combine the best of finance, data and technology to create a truly unique value proposition for both financial services firms and major corporations in a variety of industries. M Science is committed to diversity, equality and inclusion to fuel innovation in our workplace. M Power, M Science’s diversity taskforce steers recruiting and educational initiatives to foster diverse perspectives and an environment that drives better results.

M Science is a portfolio company of Leucadia Investments, a division of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) with offices in New York, London, Hong Kong, and Portland, Oregon. For more information, please visit www.mscience.com.



