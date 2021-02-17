MedAvail Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Financial and Operational Highlights

Preliminary fourth quarter 2020 total revenue is expected to be in the range of $2.65-2.85 million, an increase of 85-95% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019

Preliminary full year 2020 total revenue is expected to be in the range of $13.5-13.7 million, an increase of approximately 260% from full year 2019. Excluding one-time contract revenue recognized in the third quarter of 2020, full year 2020 revenue grew approximately 135% in full year 2020 compared to full year 2019

Total MedCenter deployments in the fourth quarter 2020 was 14, representing growth of 75% compared to total deployments from the fourth quarter of 2019

Total cumulative deployments at year end 2020 reached 57, representing an increase of 185% from year end 2019

Preliminary cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled approximately $58.0 million as of December 31, 2020

“2020 was an exceptional growth year for MedAvail. We grew our clinic deployments as well as expanded into California and more recently Michigan. Our technology-enabled Medicare-focused solution is clearly resonating with our target clients and delivering real value. We delivered robust top-line performance in the fourth quarter, and strong results for the year as a whole. In the fourth quarter, we saw some reimbursement volatility, which is common in the industry, and some one-off expenses, impacting gross margin. However, despite these factors, we have performed well against our expectations for the year and remain confident in our long-term economic model,” said Ed Kilroy, Chief Executive Officer of MedAvail.

Mr. Kilroy continued, “Looking ahead, we enter 2021 with continued, strong demand for our technology and services. We remain committed to our goal of bringing automated pharmacy to Medicare-focused clinics resulting in significant improvement in medication adherence, patient health outcomes, and patient satisfaction. We remain very excited about the opportunity for our company and in doing so delivering real value for our shareholders.”