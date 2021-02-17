 

Fiverr Develops New Platform to Help Corporate Brands and Agencies to Engage and Manage Project Teams

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, announced it is building a new platform aimed at helping the world’s leading corporate brands engage and manage teams of top tier independent creatives and agency teams. The news comes a few days following the company’s acquisition of Working Not Working, a leading site for creative talent. The new platform is expected to cater to the changing needs of the industry and signals a move by Fiverr into the multi-billion dollar marketing industry. Fiverr is developing the platform with the help of leading CMOs and Creatives from the advertising and marketing industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210217005242/en/

Company forms CMO Advisory Board and Creative Council from industry luminaries (Graphic: Business Wire)

“This new platform builds on Fiverr’s use of its advanced technology to build new ways to positively serve entire industries. We create simpler robust solutions that enable companies to work faster and more flexibly,” said Micha Kaufman, founder and CEO of Fiverr. “In recent years, there has been a clear shift in the way marketers are working, steering away from retainers to more project focused approaches. Brands and agencies, while still keeping their core teams, need better and faster access to top caliber professionals to scale to meet these big project needs. The acquisition of Working Not Working is feeding into this new initiative with its creative base and industry experience, and we expect the new platform to open up more exceptional opportunities for the Working Not Working community.”

Fiverr’s new platform, planned to launch later this year, is designed to give marketers and agencies the ability to curate their own highly-skilled creative teams, combining Fiverr’s intuitive technology with world-class talent from the creative and advertising industries.

To help develop the new platform, Fiverr is forming a CMO advisory board whose goal is to provide the voice of customers of the world’s most prominent agencies and brands. The company is complementing this with a high profile Creative Council, that will advise on the development of the creative side of the new platform. By working together, we will provide independent creatives and agencies access to the best briefs and projects in the world and be able to scale up their business globally.

