Pulse8’s Qualit8 Solution receives NCQA Measure Certification Program for HEDIS MY 2020 Season

Pulse8, a Veradigm business, is thrilled to announce MY 2020 Measure Certification from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for Qualit8. This demonstrates an extension of its product portfolio by combining its proven Quality Improvement Analytics (Qualit8) with an NCQA-Certified HEDIS Measurement & Reporting Software and HEDIS Submission system (Qualit8 Platinum) that will deliver value and administrative efficiency to its health plan customers.

Pulse8’s NCQA-Certified HEDIS MY 2020 Measures will provide the following value within the Qualit8 solution:

Process all HEDIS MY 2020 measures

Support MRR Hybrid Measure Sample Frames

Support Survey Sample Frames

And much more…

“Pulse8 is committed to our priority of bringing industry-leading, transparent analytics to your plan and is excited to announce our new NCQA Certification of Qualit8,” says Co-President and Chief Product Officer, Courtney Yeakel. “Our focus continues to be on eliminating unnecessary interventions that deliver little value and waste precious time and resources, so you can focus your energy on what matters.”

You can learn more about Qualit8 Certification and Pulse8’s full suite of products at https://pulse8.com/.

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Measure Certification Program is a trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). HEDIS is a registered trademark of the of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

About Pulse8

Pulse8 is a Healthcare Analytics and Technology business delivering visibility into the efficacy of your Risk Adjustment, Quality, and Pharmacy Benefit Management programs. We enable health plans and providers to eliminate waste and achieve the greatest financial impact in the Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and ACA Commercial markets as well as with Value-Based Payment models for Medicare. Our advanced analytic methodologies and flexible business intelligence tools offer real-time visibility into member behavior and provider performance. For more information or to schedule a demo, please Info@Pulse8.com.

About Veradigm

Veradigm is a business unit of Allscripts, dedicated to simplifying the complicated healthcare system with next-generation healthcare solutions. An integrated clinical technology team combining data-driven clinical insights with actionable tools to help healthcare stakeholders improve the quality, efficiency, and the value of healthcare, Veradigm is helping transform healthcare for biopharma, health plans, healthcare providers, health technology partners, and most importantly, the patients they serve. To learn more, visit www.veradigm.com.

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.

