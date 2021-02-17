Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of March, April, and May 2021
Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of March, April, and May 2021.
The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:
|
Month
|
Record Date
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
Payable Date
|
March
|
3/24/2021
|
3/23/2021
|
4/1/2021
|
April
|
4/23/2021
|
4/22/2021
|
5/3/2021
|
May
|
5/21/2021
|
5/20/2021
|
6/1/2021
|
Ticker
|
Fund Name
|
Month
|
Amount
|
Type
|
Change
|
HIX
|
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc.
|
March
|
$0.04900
|
|
Income
|
-
|
|
|
April
|
$0.04900
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
May
|
$0.04900
|
|
Income
|
|
HIO
|
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc.
|
March
|
$0.03000
|
Income
|
(0.0025)
|
April
|
$0.03000
|
Income
|
|
|
May
|
$0.03000
|
Income
|
|
HYI
|
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|
March
|
$0.09450
|
Income
|
-
|
April
|
$0.09450
|
Income
|
|
|
May
|
$0.09450
|
Income
|
|
EHI
|
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc.
|
March
|
$0.06700
|
Income
|
-
|
April
|
$0.06700
|
Income
|
|
|
May
|
$0.06700
|
Income
|
|
GDO
|
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|
March
|
$0.10100
|
Income
|
-
|
April
|
$0.10100
|
Income
|
|
|
May
|
$0.10100
|
Income
|
|
IGI
|
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|
March
|
$0.06650
|
Income
|
-
|
April
|
$0.06650
|
Income
|
|
|
May
|
$0.06650
|
Income
|
|
DMO
|
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc.
|
March
|
$0.11250
|
Income
|
-
|
April
|
$0.11250
|
Income
|
|
|
May
|
$0.11250
|
Income
|
|
SBI
|
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|
March
|
$0.02350
|
Income
|
-
|
April
|
$0.02350
|
Income
|
|
|
May
|
$0.02350
|
Income
|
|
MMU
|
Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc.
|
March
|
$0.04250
|
Income
|
(0.0025)
|
April
|
$0.04250
|
Income
|
|
|
May
|
$0.04250
|
Income
|
|
MHF
|
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc.
|
March
|
$0.02180
|
Income
|
-
|
April
|
$0.02180
|
Income
|
|
|
May
|
$0.02180
|
Income
|
|
MNP
|
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc.
|
March
|
$0.04750
|
Income
|
-
|
April
|
$0.04750
|
Income
|
|
|
May
|
$0.04750
|
Income
|
|
MTT
|
Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.(a)
|
March
|
$0.04900
|
Income
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc., does not intend to pay a regular distribution in April. The Fund is expected to liquidate on or about April 30, 2021 and intends to make one final liquidating payment of all of the Fund’s net assets to shareholders of the Fund at that time.
This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2022, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).
On July 31, 2020, Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”) acquired Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”) in an all-cash transaction. As a result of the transaction, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, previously a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources.
For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.
Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.
Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.
Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds
