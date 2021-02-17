Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to Their Managed Distribution Policy
Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared distributions pursuant to their managed distribution policy.
The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:
|
Month
|
Record Date
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
Payable Date
|
March
|
3/24/2021
|
3/23/2021
|
4/1/2021
|
April
|
4/23/2021
|
4/22/2021
|
5/3/2021
|
May
|
5/21/2021
|
5/20/2021
|
6/1/2021
|
Ticker
|
Fund Name
|
Month
|
Amount
|
|
Change from
|
SCD
|
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc.a
|
March
|
$0.26000
|
b
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BWG
|
BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. a
|
March
|
$0.08000
|
0.00500
|
April
|
$0.08000
|
|
|
May
|
$0.08000
|
|
|
EMD
|
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. a
|
Wertpapier
