 

Microgame Selects Genius Sports Group to Power Betting Platform With Official Data and Trading Services

17.02.2021   

Genius Sports Group (Genius) today announced a deal to supply one of Italy’s largest online betting and gaming platform providers, Microgame S.p.A., with official in-play sportsbook content.

The new partnership provides over 25 licensed Italian sportsbook brands operating on the Microgame platform solution, “Intrabos”, with Genius’ renowned and customisable LiveData and LiveTrading services.

Through the partnership, Microgame’s current and future customers will have access to Genius’ official live sports data and pricing, driving fast and reliable in-play betting products for major sports. This includes the English Premier League, Euroleague basketball, LigaMX, NASCAR and a full range of FIBA and FIVB competitions.

Microgame’s broad Italian market customer base includes Goldbet, Betaland and Betflag.

Genius Sports Group was named Italy’s best Sports Betting Supplier at the 2020 EGR Italy Awards.

Jack Davison, Chief Commercial Officer at Genius Sports, said: “The Italian market has been a hub of major investment for Genius Sports in recent years, from hiring, to product development and official rights acquisitions. Partnering with Microgame, another respected supplier in the region, is expected to further our local reach and will enable over 25 new sportsbooks to unlock additional in-play engagement and revenues.”

Marco Castaldo, CEO of Microgame, said: “The partnership with Genius Sports Group is an important step in the continuing development of our sportsbook. Adding the Genius data service will further improve top-quality event coverage for our customers, ensuring a better player experience and additional revenue opportunities.”

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Group is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 500 sports organizations globally, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NBA, Premier League, AFA, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR and PGA TOUR.

Genius Sports Group is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

geniussports.com



