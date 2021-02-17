 

PG&E Appoints Industry Expert Joseph Forline to Lead Gas Operations

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) today announced the appointment of Joseph Forline as Senior Vice President, Gas Operations, effective March 8, 2021. Mr. Forline will report to Adam Wright, Executive Vice President, Operations and Chief Operating Officer, and will be responsible for the utility’s gas transmission and distribution operations with a focus on safety, compliance, customer service and operational efficiency.

Joseph Forline, Senior Vice President, Gas Operations (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am thrilled to welcome Joe to our operations team. He is a recognized industry leader with a proven track record of doing things the right way and delivering best-in-class safety, customer service and operational outcomes. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen our culture and accelerate our teams’ efforts to deliver better experiences and outcomes for our customers,” said Mr. Wright.

Mr. Forline joins PG&E after 35 years at Public Service Electric & Gas Company (PSE&G), New Jersey's largest provider of electric and natural gas service—serving 2.3 million electric customers and 1.9 million gas customers. During his PSE&G career, he has served in several senior operational and leadership roles. Mr. Forline brings a wide range of expertise in gas and electric operations, safety, customer experience, regulatory affairs and renewables development to PG&E.

“PG&E’s gas business has made tremendous strides for its customers over the past decade, and I look forward to building upon that progress in the years ahead,” said Mr. Forline. “I am honored to join Adam, and the rest of the PG&E senior leadership team as we work to deliver on our commitment to provide safe, reliable and affordable service to our gas customers.”

Most recently, Mr. Forline served as PSE&G’s Vice President of Gas Operations, a role he held since 2015. In that capacity, he oversaw all resources associated with the planning, construction, replacement, operation and maintenance of a gas distribution system providing service to over 1.9 million customers in 267 municipalities. He also oversaw one of the largest gas replacement programs in the United States—a nearly $2 billion initiative over five years to replace approximately 200 miles of gas main per year. Under Mr. Forline’s leadership, PSE&G’s gas operations business was ranked by the American Gas Association in the top 10 of all domestic gas companies in terms of customers served, revenues and total volumes of gas sales.

Before taking on the gas operations business, Mr. Forline served as Vice President of Customer Solutions, overseeing the company’s energy services, including solar energy, energy efficiency and renewable energy programs. Mr. Forline joined PSE&G in 1985 as a Gas Distribution Engineer and Manager. He also held leadership roles in the company’s appliance services, gas distribution and customer operations divisions.

Mr. Forline has a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering and an MBA from Rutgers University. He is also a graduate of the University of Michigan Executive Development Program. He earned his Certified Energy Manager (CEM) credential from the American Association of Energy Engineers in 2010. He earned his Project Management Professional (PMP) certification from the Project Management Institute in 2016. His board and committee service has included the American Gas Association (AGA), Edison Electric Institute (EEI) and Solar Electric Power Association (SEPA).

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.



