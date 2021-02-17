 

Kalmar receives an order for 10 eco-efficient hybrid straddle carriers 

17.02.2021   

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 17 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 3 PM (EET)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has been awarded a contract to supply Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam (ECT) with a total of 10 hybrid straddle carriers for its ECT Delta terminal in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2021 Q1 order intake, with delivery expected to be completed during Q3 of 2021.

Hutchison Ports ECT Delta, located on the North Sea coast of Rotterdam, is one of Europe’s largest container terminals and is capable of handling the latest generation of ultra-large container vessels without any restrictions. The terminal benefits from frequent connections with more than 100 ports across Europe, Asia and North Africa. ECT Delta uses its fleet of straddle carriers for the horizontal transportation on the landside, for loading and unloading trucks.

The Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carriers significantly reduce both fuel consumption and CO2 emissions when compared to using traditional diesel-powered machines. Hybrid machines also generate much less noise than their diesel counterparts. Kalmar’s hybrid machine also features a maintenance-free regenerative energy system that converts braking and spreader lowering energy into electrical power and stores it in a state-of-the-art on-board lithium-ion battery system.

Mikko Mononen,VP, Sales, EMEIA, Kalmar: “It is a great honour to welcome ECT as a Kalmar customer and deliver our first hybrid straddle carriers in the Netherlands. This order further demonstrates the confidence that the market has in our proven hybrid technology and reflects the commitment from operators to work towards a more sustainable future for cargo handling.”  

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

