Keros Therapeutics to Present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that Keros’s President and Chief Executive Officer Jasbir S. Seehra, Ph.D. will present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 24th at 1:40 pm ET.



The fireside chat presentation will be webcast live at https://wsw.com/webcast/svbleerink47/kros/2684928 and archived in the Investors section of the Keros website at https://ir.kerostx.com/. A replay will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.