 

Sunrun Expands Home Solar and Battery Offering to Miami

Expansion in the Sunshine State will help Miami residents harness solar energy and backup critical needs during storms and outages

SAN FRANCISCO and MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq:RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage and energy services provider, today announced that its Brightbox rechargeable solar battery system is now available to residents of sunny Miami.

Sunrun launched in Florida in 2017, providing home solar and batteries to residents in Duke, Tampa Electric, and Orlando Utility Commission service territories. The company expanded its services to other parts of Orlando and Tampa within Florida Power & Light’s service territory in May 2020. Now more Floridians in the greater Miami area -- including Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties -- can access reliable, clean power with Sunrun’s Brightbox home solar and battery system from as little as zero dollars down and at a consistent, low monthly rate.

Sunrun’s ​Brightbox system​ stores clean energy produced from rooftop solar panels. During a power outage, Brightbox powers the home with backup electricity. The battery is charged by the sun every day so that people can keep their lights on even during multi-day outages. Sunrun’s solar as a service product offering is a hassle-free way for people to take control of their electricity bills and have a reliable and predictable source of energy. Sunrun’s service product also includes 24/7 monitoring, insurance and a warranty for the lifetime of the panels.

“Miami draws people from across the world for its sunny skies and, at the same time, will be one of the hardest hit cities in the country by climate change impacts,” said Lynn Jurich, Sunrun’s co-founder and CEO. “We’re glad we can now offer the people of Miami Brightbox rechargeable solar battery systems to help keep the lights and other critical appliances on when the grid goes down.”

Sunrun will add a branch in Ft. Lauderdale, bringing new clean economy jobs to the region. Sunrun Regional Sales Manager, Jason Nordendale says, “Solar employs more than 12,000 people in Florida and the state ranks as the second largest solar employer in the country, behind California. And this is just the beginning –– continued support and demand for home solar and storage allow employers like Sunrun to unlock job growth and economic development in the Sunshine state.”

By expanding access to home solar and batteries, Sunrun is giving more Americans the power to protect themselves against power outages, choose a cleaner, more reliable electricity system for their homes and help their communities pave the way to a more resilient energy future.

About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq:RUN) is the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun’s innovative home battery solution, Brightbox, brings families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources. For more information, please visit www.sunrun.com

Media Contact:
Andy Newbold
Communications Director
press@sunrun.com
(816) 516-5809

Investor & Analyst Contact:
Patrick Jobin
SVP, Finance & IR
investors@sunrun.com
(415) 373-5206

 




