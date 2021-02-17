 

Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Completes Earn-In of Interest and Forms Joint-Venture with Skyharbour at the East Preston Uranium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQB: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P) (the “Company”) partner company Azincourt Energy Corp. (“Azincourt”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the earn-in of a seventy percent interest in the East Preston Uranium Project, located in the western Athabasca basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.  Azincourt previously held an option to acquire the interest through a property option agreement entered into with Skyharbour and Dixie Gold Inc. (“Dixie Gold”; TSX-V: DG).

Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SYH-Patterson-Lake.pdf

Azincourt has now earned their interest in the project by completing CAD $2.5 million in staged exploration expenditures and making a total of CAD $1 million in cash payments over the previous four years as well as issuing a total of 9.5 million common shares of Azincourt divided evenly between Skyharbour and Dixie Gold.

Following acquisition of the interest, Azincourt has formed a joint venture with Skyharbour and Dixie Gold for the future advancement and development of the Project. Azincourt now holds a seventy percent interest in the joint venture, with the remaining interest split evenly between Skyharbour and Dixie Gold with each company retaining a fifteen percent interest in the Project.

As previously announced, road preparation and placement of bridges to allow access to the primary drill sites at the East Preston property is underway. The 2021 exploration program is anticipated to cost approximately $1M to $1.4M and consists of a 10 - 12 hole, 2000-to-2500 meter diamond drill program. Drilling is anticipated to commence later this month.

Skyharbour’s President and CEO, Jordan Trimble commented: “Skyharbour continues to execute on its business model by adding value to its project base in the Athabasca Basin through focused mineral exploration at its 100% owned flagship Moore Uranium Project as well as utilizing the prospect generator model to advance its secondary projects with strategic partners. We are excited to have the opportunity to work with Azincourt as a joint-venture partner at East Preston going forward and will benefit from any upside at the Project with our minority interest. This partnership also complements the recent option agreement we signed with Valor Resources at our North Falcon Point Uranium Project as well as our partnership with Orano Canada at our Preston Project adjacent to East Preston. Skyharbour maintains a dominant land position in the Athabasca Basin with six drill-ready uranium projects.”

