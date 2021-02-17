Interpace Biosciences Announces Impending Delisting from Nasdaq

PARSIPPANY, NJ, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) (“Interpace” or the “Company”), a leader in enabling personalized medicine, today announced that on February 16, 2020 it had received notification from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Staff has determined to delist the Company’s securities from Nasdaq. This determination was due to the Company’s extended period of non-compliance with the minimum $2,500,000 stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing set forth in listing Rule 5550(b) and the Company’s failure to timely execute on its plan to comply. Unless the Company requests an appeal of this determination, trading of the Company’s common stock will be suspended at the opening of business on February 25, 2021. The Company has applied to have its common stock qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market (“OTCQX”).



The Staff reached its decision to delist the Company’s common stock based upon the Company’s continued non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules as follows: