Where Food Comes From, Inc. Selected as Exclusive Certification Body for Upcycled Certification Standard

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (OTCQB: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced it has been named the exclusive Certification Body for the new Upcycled Certification Standard. Visit www.upcycledfood.org .

The Upcycled Standard, developed by the Upcycled Food Association, is designed to reduce food waste by promoting the upcycled food economy. Upcycled products use ingredients that have full nutritional value and are safe but for various reasons would have gone to waste. Operators that grow, produce, manufacture, process, and trade in food, beverages and other food-related products are eligible to apply for the Upcycled Certification. These operators must demonstrate that ingredients they handle have been procured and produced using verifiable supply chains.

It is estimated that more than 40% of food grown annually goes to waste. ReFED, a leading food waste research organization, estimates that the United States alone has 62.5 million tons of food that is wasted annually in the growing and processing stages.

There are more than 400 upcycled food products in the US marketplace, including food and beverages, dietary supplements, pet food, cosmetics, personal care products, and household cleaners. A Future Market Insights report estimates the value of the upcycled food industry to be more than $46 billion and growing. Whole Foods Market recently named upcycled food a top trend for 2021 and multiple recent studies have shown more than half of consumers want to purchase more upcycled products.

"The Upcycled Food Association is excited to bring on Where Food Comes From as the exclusive third-party certifying body for the launch of the Upcycled Certification Standard. We value WFCF's commitment to transparency and customer service and appreciate their willingness to join us on our mission to reduce food waste by growing the upcycled food economy," said Ben Gray, COO of Upcycled Food Association.

Leann Saunders, president of Where Food Comes From, said, “Our selection as the exclusive certifier for the Upcycled program puts Where Food Comes From at the forefront of an important new sustainability movement in the US today. We are excited to work with the Upcycled Foods Association and the many growers, processors and products companies who have committed to reducing food waste by employing transparent and sustainable production processes.”