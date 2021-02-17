Senior Supply Chain Leader Joe Carson Joins Vislink as Vice President

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink (NASDAQ: VISL) (“the Company”), the global technology leader in the collection, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data, announced today the addition of Joe Carson as Vice President of Global Operations and Service. Joe will report directly to Vislink CEO Mickey Miller and work with the Company’s executive team to optimize its supply chain and procurement operations in addition to growing its services business portfolio.

“As Vislink continues to expand its suite of cutting-edge products, as well as its geographical footprint, Joe will be instrumental in helping us achieve operational efficiency, driving our global supply chain strategy forward and integrating future acquisitions,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink.

Joe is a highly regarded supply chain leader having been awarded the Supply Chain Medal of Excellence along with multiple acknowledgements for his leadership in Supply Chain Risk Management and Operational Compliance. Most recently he was recognized by Thinkers 360 as a Top 25 Thought Leader in several areas of supply chain performance.

Joe’s career has included roles as Chief Procurement Officer of Micron Technology, a $20 billion producer of computer memory and computer data storage, Chief Procurement Officer of Lucent Technologies, a multibillion-dollar telecommunications provider and Worldwide Operations Chief of Staff for Juniper Networks, a multinational corporation that develops and markets networking products.

“With the announcement of its Connected Edge concept, Vislink is poised for growth in the most technologically advanced areas of wireless communications,” said Joe Carson, VP of Global Operations and Service at Vislink. “I look forward to working with Vislink’s seasoned executive team to build its global operational capabilities and position the Company for both organic and inorganic growth.”

Joe holds an MBA in Marketing from Duke University and a BS in Electrical Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology.

About Vislink, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com .

Investor Relations:

Phil Carlson

KCSA Strategic Communications

Vislink@kcsa.com

Media Relations:

Anthony Feldman / Jenny Robles

KCSA Strategic Communications

Vislink@kcsa.com

Attachment