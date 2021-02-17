 

TCR² Therapeutics to Present at SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced that Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics, and Alfonso Quintás-Cardama, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 8:00am E.T. using a virtual platform.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.investors.tcr2.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors or hematological malignancies. TCR2’s proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). In preclinical studies, TRuC-T cells have demonstrated superior anti-tumor activity compared to chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR-T cells), while secreting lower levels of cytokine release. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting solid tumors, gavo-cel, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with mesothelin-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting hematological malignancies, TC-110, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with CD19-positive adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (aALL) and with aggressive or indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). For more information about TCR2, please visit www.tcr2.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Carl Mauch
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
(617) 949-5667
carl.mauch@tcr2.com




Zeit
04.02.21
TCR² Therapeutics Announces Commercial Cell Therapy Leader Shawn Tomasello Joins its Board of Directors
20.01.21
TCR² Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $140.0 Million of Common Stock
19.01.21
TCR² Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Zeit
25.12.20
15
TCR² Therapeutics - CAR-T Therapien