Mersana Therapeutics to Participate in the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that the Company’s management team will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of Mersana’s website at www.mersana.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 90-days following the presentation.