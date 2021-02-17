Cue Biopharma Announces Appointment of Matteo Levisetti, M.D. as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the patient’s body, announced today it has appointed Dr. Matteo Levisetti as senior vice president of clinical development, effective February 22, 2021. Dr. Levisetti joins Cue Biopharma with extensive drug development experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, where he led global clinical development and regulatory strategies for multiple clinical development programs in immuno-oncology, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

“We are very pleased to welcome Matteo to Cue Biopharma,” said Ken Pienta, M.D., acting chief medical officer of Cue Biopharma. “Dr. Levisetti brings highly pertinent academic, medical and clinical development expertise in immunology and oncology which will enhance our clinical insights and development strategies at this important juncture. Matteo has an unwavering commitment to help develop promising, breakthrough therapies with the potential of significantly enhancing the lives of patients. Matteo and I will be working closely together overseeing Cue Biopharma’s ongoing CUE-101 Phase 1 dose escalation monotherapy trial and its combination trial KEYNOTE-A78, where it will be evaluating CUE-101 with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) as first-line treatment for HPV+ R/M HNSCC. Matteo will also help oversee CUE-102/A02, our second lead candidate in the IL-2 CUE-100 series, designed to target Wilms’ tumor 1 (WT1) specific T cells for the treatment of patients with solid and hematological cancers, as the company prepares for an Investigational New Drug (IND) filing in early 2022.”

Dr. Levisetti commented, “I am thrilled to be joining the Cue Biopharma team, as CUE-101 and the Immuno-STAT platform represents a potential breakthrough in immunotherapy for oncology and immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, and I look forward to advancing the development of these important potential new therapeutics with the goal of bringing selective immune modulation to patients suffering from a broad range of cancers and autoimmune diseases.”