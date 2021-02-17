 

Seer Appoints Deep Nishar and Mostafa Ronaghi, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

Company adds two directors with experience in building and growing transformative companies

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc., (Nasdaq: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today announced it has appointed Deep Nishar and Mostafa Ronaghi, Ph.D. to serve on its Board of Directors, effective February 13, 2020. Mr. Nishar is currently a Senior Managing Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers (SBIA) in Silicon Valley and brings more than 20 years of experience building and growing software and internet companies, including Google and LinkedIn. Dr. Ronaghi is the former Chief Technology Officer at Illumina, a co-founder of Grail, and a current Scientific Advisory Board member of Seer with decades of experience founding breakthrough technology companies.

“We’re delighted to welcome Deep and Mostafa to our Board of Directors as we scale to open up a new gateway to the proteome. Deep and Mostafa are seasoned leaders who have built global, high-impact, transformational companies,” said Omid Farokhzad, M.D., Chair, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Seer. “Their unique and complimentary perspectives on technology expansion, health care innovation, and ecosystem creation will be invaluable to Seer as we accelerate and expand our markets.”

“I am honored to join the board of Seer, an innovative company enabling unbiased deep proteomics at a scale and speed to match genomics. Detecting proteins at the amino acid level in an unbiased way that narrower proteomics approaches miss is opening up proteogenomics and enabling the discovery of new biomarkers, new drug targets and potentially entirely new markets,” said Mr. Nishar. “As the field of proteomics continues to see significant growth, I look forward to partnering with Seer’s talented leadership team as they aim to deliver on the remarkable promise of the technology to profoundly impact our understanding of biology and human health through proteomics and proteogenomics."

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to deepen my relationship with Seer and to continue to advance its goal of pioneering unbiased, deep proteomics at scale,” said Dr. Ronaghi. “Genomics has laid a powerful foundation for our understanding of human health, but the proteome is the next frontier in biological insight. As an early investor and scientific advisor, my enthusiasm for this technology and its applications continues to grow, not only across proteomics but also in genomics. Seer’s unbiased platform can uniquely enable a speed and scale that will accelerate the functional characterization of the hundreds of millions of genetic variants that have been identified via genomics.”

