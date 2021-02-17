 

NEXANS TO BECOME THE FIRST ELECTRIFICATION PURE PLAYER

NEXANS TO BECOME THE FIRST ELECTRIFICATION PURE PLAYER

  • Electrify the Future - Nexans operational model focused on Electrification value chain from generation of energy to transmission and distribution up to usage of energy
  • Simplify to amplify - Nexans will focus on four sectors and scale-up through organic and inorganic amplification
  • 200 million euros investment in Subsea high voltage by 2023 - Nexans will invest in Norway and in the USA to address the exponential growth of sustainable electrification
  • 2024 financial ambitions outlined - Nexans will rotate portfolio towards pure electrification, scale-up in value to significantly step-up performance and cash flow generation while maintaining a robust balance sheet and committing to a progressive dividend

Paris, February 17, 2021 – Nexans is hosting today at 2:00pm CET it’s Virtual Capital Markets Day. Christopher Guérin, CEO, Jean-Christophe Juillard, CFO, and other members of the Executive Committee will highlight the Group’s industrial ambition, operational roadmap and financial objectives for 2021-2024.

Since 2018, Nexans has undertaken an in-depth transformation, building a leaner, more customer centric and profitable Group. In just two years, the successful deployment of the New Nexans operating model, has enabled the Group to unlock value and set strong financial footing.

Today, Nexans is steered for growth.

Our strategy: from a generalist cable manufacturer to pure electrification player

For the last 120 years, Nexans has played a major role in the world’s electrification. This market represents 65% of the world cable market and is expected to grow by +4.3% per annum over the next 10 years driven by key growth trends: growing energy consumption, demand for sustainable energies, grid modernization and protection. The world is becoming more electric and carbon neutral. Likewise, customer needs are changing from cables to systems and interconnected solutions.

Convinced that remaining a generalist will be more a weakness than a strength, Nexans intends to become a pure electrification player.

Simplify to Amplify. The Group will simplify its business model by moving from 8 macro sectors, representing 34 subsectors, to 4 sectors, representing 12 subsectors. Nexans will become a unique fully integrated player covering the entire electrification value chain: from the very start of production of energy, to transmission and distribution of energy, all the way to usage of energy.

