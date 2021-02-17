Selecta Biosciences and AskBio Initiate First-in-Human Dose-Escalation Study to Evaluate ImmTOR in Gene Therapy

WATERTOWN, Mass. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) and Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio), a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG, today announced the initiation of a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial of SEL-399, an adeno-associated viral serotype 8 (AAV8) empty vector capsid (EMC-101) containing no DNA combined with ImmTOR. The trial aims to determine the optimal dose of ImmTOR to mitigate the formation of antibodies to AAV8 capsids used in gene therapies.

“We are pleased to further evaluate ImmTOR’s ability to reduce the formation of antibodies to AAV capsids and potentially enable gene therapy redosing by having initiated this dose-escalation study of SEL-399,” said Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Selecta. “This trial builds upon our strong preclinical data in non-human primates and marks the first time that ImmTOR in conjunction with an AAV capsid has been dosed in humans, which is a significant milestone. Data from this study will inform the design of future clinical trials in patients as we seek to unlock the full potential of gene therapy.”

The dose-escalation trial of SEL-399 is designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of ImmTOR in gene therapy. The study, being conducted in healthy volunteers at the SGS Life Sciences Clinical Pharmacology Unit in Antwerp, Belgium, plans to enroll up to 45 subjects to investigate increasing doses of ImmTOR and EMC-101. Subjects will be randomized in a 3:1 ratio of ImmTOR plus empty AAV8 capsid to empty capsid alone. Preliminary efficacy will be measured by assessing levels of AAV8-specific neutralizing antibodies.

Jude Samulski, Ph.D., chief scientific officer and co-founder of AskBio said, “By determining the dose at which ImmTOR is able to inhibit the formation of AAV-specific antibodies, this study could be a significant first step toward overcoming some of the unwanted immune responses associated with gene therapies. We look forward to using these findings to inform future studies as we work to develop strategies for repetitive dosing of AAV, thus extending durability of expression.”