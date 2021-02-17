 

Azincourt Energy Completes Acquisition of Interest in the East Preston Uranium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. (“Azincourt” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: AAZ, OTC: AZURF), is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of a seventy percent interest in the East Preston Uranium Project, located in the western Athabasca basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. 

The Company previously held an option to acquire the interest through a property option agreement entered into with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SYH) (“Skyharbour”) and Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) (“Dixie Gold”).   The Company has now earned the majority interest in the project by completing $2.5M CDN in staged exploration expenditures and making a total of $1M CDN in cash payments over the previous four years.

Following acquisition of the interest, the Company has formed a joint venture with Skyharbour and Dixie Gold for the development of the Project.  Initially, the Company holds a seventy percent interest in the joint venture, with the remaining interest split evenly between Skyharbour and Dixie Gold.

“We are pleased to reach this important milestone,” said Alex Klenman, President and CEO. “We now have controlling interest in a top tier exploration project, in the right place, at what we think is the right time. We’d like to thank our partners at Skyharbour and Dixie Gold for being flexible along the way by adjusting some of the timeline to accommodate market conditions. We look forward to working with them as we move forward with the next phases of development at East Preston,” continued Mr. Klenman. 

The Company is currently preparing to conduct an up to 2500m drill program at the East Preston project. Personnel are on route, and drilling is expected to commence at the end of this week. Details on drill commencement, targeting and other information will be released in the coming days.

About East Preston

Azincourt currently holds a 70% interest in the 25,000+ hectare East Preston project as part of a joint venture with Skyharbour Resources (TSX.V: SYH), and Dixie Gold Inc (TSX.V: DG). Multiple prospective conductive, low magnetic signature corridors have been discovered on the property. The distinct corridors have a total strike length of over 25 km, each with multiple EM conductor trends identified.   Ground prospecting and sampling work completed to date has identified outcrop, soil, biogeochemical and radon anomalies, which are key pathfinder elements for unconformity uranium deposit discovery.

