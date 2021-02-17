MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, today announced that Lawrence A. Kenyon, President, CEO and CFO of Outlook Therapeutics, will participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald “Eyeing Key Events and Programs in the Ophthalmology Space in 2021” virtual panel being held on Friday, February 19, 2021 from 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM ET.



The panel, hosted by Kristen Kluska, Equity Research Analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald, will discuss market opportunities across numerous indications in the ophthalmology space and will include highlights from participating company pipelines, previously reported datasets, and upcoming 2021 milestones and events.