BioDelivery Sciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 10, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), a rapidly growing specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with serious and complex chronic conditions, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.

Date: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time Domestic: 877-407-0789 International: 201-689-8562 Conference ID: 13715530 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143193

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions. BDSI has built a portfolio of products that includes utilizing its novel and proprietary BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) technology to develop and commercialize, either on its own or in partnership with third parties, new applications of proven therapies aimed at addressing important unmet medical needs. BDSI's marketed products address serious and debilitating conditions, including chronic pain and opioid-induced constipation.

