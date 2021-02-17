 

Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Present at 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing, targeted medicines for persons undergoing organ or cellular transplantation, as well as those living with immunological diseases, today announced that David-Alexandre C. Gros, M.D., Eledon’s CEO, will present at the 10th annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, on Wednesday, February 24th at 4:20 p.m. EST. The live webcast of Eledon’s presentation can be accessed on the investors section of its website at www.eledon.com, and by registering here; a replay will be available for 90 days.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and AT-1501

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (f/k/a Novus Therapeutics, Inc.) is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for persons living with an autoimmune disease, persons undergoing organ or cell-based transplantion, and for persons living with ALS. The company’s lead compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. The CD40L/CD40 pathway is widely recognized for its prominent role in immune regulation. CD40L is primarily expressed on activated CD4+ T cells, platelets and endothelial cells while the CD40 receptor is constitutively expressed on antigen presenting cells such as B cells, macrophages, and dendritic cells. By blocking CD40L and not the CD40 receptor, AT-1501 inhibits both the CD40 and CD11 costimulatory signaling pathways, providing the potential for improved efficacy compared to anti-CD40 receptor approaches. Blocking CD40L also increases polarization of CD4+ lymphocytes to Tregs, a specialized subpopulation of T cells that act to suppress an immune response, thus creating a more tolerogenic environment, which is especially important for autoimmune diseases and in the transplant setting. Furthermore AT-1501 is an IgG1 antibody specifically engineered to cripple the Fc effector function to potentially improve safety, as well as to potentially provide pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, and dosing advantages compared to other approaches. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eledon.com.

Investor Contact:
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
212.915.2577

Source: Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.




19.01.21
Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Virtual Noble Capital Markets' Seventeenth Annual Investor / Equity Conference

26.01.21
2
Eledon Pharma. (ehemals Novus inc.) !!! 108mio $ Cash / 20 mio $ MC