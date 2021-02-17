Cidara Therapeutics Announces New Data for Rezafungin at the 21st ICHS Symposium

New analyses from completed Phase 2 STRIVE trial support once-weekly, long-acting rezafungin for the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis in high-risk patient populations

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced data from three posters at the 21st International Immunocompromised Host Society (ICHS) Symposium on Infections in the Immunocompromised Host, which takes place virtually Feb. 17-19, 2021. The presentations highlight new clinical and preclinical data on rezafungin, Cidara’s novel, once-weekly echinocandin in Phase 3 development for the treatment and prevention of serious fungal infections.

