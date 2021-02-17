 

Cidara Therapeutics Announces New Data for Rezafungin at the 21st ICHS Symposium

New analyses from completed Phase 2 STRIVE trial support once-weekly, long-acting rezafungin for the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis in high-risk patient populations

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced data from three posters at the 21st International Immunocompromised Host Society (ICHS) Symposium on Infections in the Immunocompromised Host, which takes place virtually Feb. 17-19, 2021. The presentations highlight new clinical and preclinical data on rezafungin, Cidara’s novel, once-weekly echinocandin in Phase 3 development for the treatment and prevention of serious fungal infections.

"We are delighted to present data describing the recent highlights from our antifungal program,” said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara. "We are gathering critical insights into potential patient outcomes through exploratory analyses of the completed Phase 2 STRIVE trial of our novel long-acting echinocandin, rezafungin, for the treatment of candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis. We believe rezafungin has the potential to improve outcomes, particularly in high-risk populations, including immunocompromised and critically ill patients with severe comorbidities.”

Three poster presentations report new findings on rezafungin for the treatment and prevention of severe fungal infections. Taylor Sandison, M.D., M.P.H., chief medical officer of Cidara, will also be delivering an oral overview of long-acting rezafungin. Highlights from the published abstracts are as follows:

  • Analysis of outcomes from the completed Phase 2 STRIVE trial of rezafungin for the treatment of candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis based on immunocompromised status demonstrated rezafungin was safe and efficacious in a high-risk, immunocompromised patient population; the overall response rate, investigator-assessed clinical cure and mycological response at Day 14 was 75% (9/12) in high-risk immunocompromised patients treated with rezafungin compared to 66.7% (6/9) in those treated with standard of care (caspofungin).
  • Additional evaluation of patient outcomes from the STRIVE trial based on renal function demonstrated that the safety and efficacy of rezafungin were not adversely affected by renal impairment, a common comorbidity in critically ill patients with invasive fungal infections.
  • Administration of long-term (up to eight weeks of) rezafungin initiated six weeks post-infection with P. murina resulted in robust eradication of Pneumocystis in the lungs in immunosuppressed mice.  
Wertpapier


