 

scPharmaceuticals Inc. Appoints Renowned Heart Failure Specialist William T. Abraham, M.D., to its Board of Directors

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize the delivery of infused therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today announced the appointment of William T. Abraham, M.D., to the company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Abraham currently serves as Professor of Internal Medicine (Cardiology), Physiology and Cell Biology and College of Medicine Distinguished Professor at The Ohio State University as well as Chief Medical Officer at V-Wave Ltd., a privately held developer of percutaneous implantable therapeutic devices for chronic heart failure patients.

“I could not be more excited to welcome Dr. Abraham to our Board. His rare blend of academic and industry expertise in the field of heart failure will add a unique perspective that will serve us well,” said John Tucker, president and chief executive officer of scPharmaceuticals. “We continue to work tirelessly to obtain approval for FUROSCIX as a potential new treatment option for the millions of worsening heart failure patients who suffer from congestion due to fluid overload, and look forward to working with Dr. Abraham and the other Board members toward that goal.”     

“There is an enormous unmet need for new outpatient interventions to alleviate signs and symptoms associated with congestion in heart failure,” said Dr. Abraham. “If approved, I believe FUROSCIX has the potential to change the worsening heart failure treatment paradigm, while realizing cost savings for public and private payors alike.”

William T. Abraham, MD, FACP, FACC, FAHA, FESC, FRCPE, also serves as Deputy Director of the Dorothy M. Davis Heart and Lung Research Institute. Dr. Abraham previously held faculty appointments at the University of Colorado, the University of Cincinnati and the University of Kentucky. Dr. Abraham’s research interests include the role of the kidney in heart failure, neurohormonal mechanisms in heart failure, sleep-disordered breathing in heart failure and clinical drug and device trials in heart failure and cardiac transplantation. He has received grants from the National Institutes of Health, the American College of Cardiology and the Aetna Quality Care Foundation and has served as principal investigator in more than 100 clinical drug and device trials.

