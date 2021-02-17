 

Matcha Tea Market to Reach $4.48 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 7.1% CAGR Allied Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 14:15  |  62   |   |   

Rise in number of health-conscious consumers globally, product innovations, and surge in demand for organic products drive the growth of the global matcha tea market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,"Matcha Tea Market By Product Type (Regular and Flavored), Form (Powder and Liquid), Nature (Conventional and Organic), and Sales Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty store, Foodservice, Online Store, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027." According to the report, the global matcha tea industry was estimated at $2.45 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $4.48 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Allied Market Research Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in number of health-conscious consumers globally, product innovations, and surge in demand for organic products drive the growth of the global matcha tea market. On the other hand, potential threat of substitution and availability of counterfeit products impede the growth to some extent. However, increase in demand from the cosmetic, culinary, and food industry globally and rapid growth of online retail platforms are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10310

Covid-19 scenario-

  • The outbreak of the pandemic has made consumers across the world seek health and wellness food & beverages, including matcha tea to boost their immunity.
  • This shift is likely to continue post-pandemic, since the properties in matcha tea are proven to keep individuals hearty and healthy.

The regular segment to lead the trail by 2027-

Based on product type, the regular segment accounted for more than half of the global matcha tea market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. Rise in consumption of wellness tea such as match tea on daily basis fuels the segment growth. The flavored segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2027. The flavored matcha tea offers additional health benefits of spices, herbs, and fruits, thus providing maximum advantages. This factor propels the segment growth.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Matcha Tea Market to Reach $4.48 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 7.1% CAGR Allied Market Research Rise in number of health-conscious consumers globally, product innovations, and surge in demand for organic products drive the growth of the global matcha tea market. PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Allied Market Research published a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Baptist Health Federal Credit Union to deliver a robust digital banking experience with Finastra
Almirall and MC2 Therapeutics enter a license, collaboration and commercialization agreement for ...
SKF: Notice of Annual General Meeting
Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI) - Strong fourth quarter and record high full year results
Siniora Food Industries Company achieves a net profit of JD 7.1 million (USD 10 million) in 2020, a ...
Companies in Bio Filter Market Target Sustainable Land-Based Aquaculture, Global Valuation to Touch ...
CGTN：What is China's role in global fight against COVID-19?
NFC reader IC manufacturer Panthronics seals global partnership agreement with RFID specialist ...
The Fourth Largest Slice of the Moon on Earth Hits Christie's Auction Block
Titel
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima, Japan last night; HGC's international telecom ...
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
FinecoBank FY2020 results show that quality one-stop-solution works
Sputnik V authorized in 26 countries
Gas Sensors Market worth $1.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
BioVaxys Announces Appointment of Corporate Advisor
FCC Catalyst Market Worth $ 3.41 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 3.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Aktien Frankfurt: DAX tut sich weiter schwer – Kauf- und Verkaufsargumente fehlen
02.02.21
Virtual Reality (VR) Headsets Market Size To Reach $19.78 Billion By 2025, Owing To High Demand For Smartphone-Enabled & PC-Enabled VR Headsets | Million Insights
02.02.21
Eat Beyond Portfoliounternehmen Nabati Foods wird im Rahmen des Börsengangs akquiriert.
01.02.21
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Portfoliounternehmen Nabati Foods wird an kanadische Gesellschaft im Zuge eines Börsengangs verkauft
01.02.21
Globale Marke für Bubble Tea setzt ihr rasantes internationales Wachstum fort
28.01.21
Vorstandsinterview: Ekosem-Agrar: Spannende Pläne in Moskau und Sankt Petersburg
21.01.21
Dentafend Review: Enhance Oral Hygiene and Teeth Health Supplement
20.01.21
Healthcare Capital Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $275,000,000 Initial Public Offering