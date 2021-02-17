SCYNEXIS and Hansoh Pharma Announce Licensing Agreement and Strategic Partnership for Ibrexafungerp in Greater China

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX ), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, and Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited (“Hansoh Pharma”, 3692:HK), one of the leading biopharmaceutical companies in China, today announced a strategic partnership and license agreement for the development and commercialization of Ibrexafungerp for the Greater China region.

Ibrexafungerp is a first-in-class, broad-spectrum triterpenoid antifungal agent providing the therapeutic advantages of both intravenous and oral formulations. It is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of vaginal yeast infections, and in late-stage development for multiple indications, including life-threatening fungal infections in hospitalized patients.

“We are excited and honored to partner with Hansoh Pharma given their strong experience in the infectious disease space and their exceptional development, manufacturing and commercial capabilities in Greater China.” said Marco Taglietti, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS. “This agreement represents a major step forward for ibrexafungerp in the global market, as resistance to azoles grows and deadly fungal infections such as Candida auris continue to emerge worldwide. This partnership not only provides non-dilutive funding to our Company but also further validates the potential of ibrexafungerp as a global anti-fungal franchise. We continue to seek other opportunities to monetize our global rights and leverage ibrexafungerp’s long-lasting patent exclusivity.”

Aifeng Lyu, Ph.D., President of Hansoh Pharma, added, “Antifungal resistance is on the rise, posing a global health threat, and with only three classes of antifungal drugs on the market, we recognize the urgent need for more effective antifungal therapies. We believe in ibrexafungerp’s potential to address this need and we are confident that with our integrated R&D, manufacturing, and commercial infrastructure, we can make ibrexafungerp a significant commercial success in Greater China. We look forward to working with SCYNEXIS to bring this novel and differentiated antifungal to patients in Greater China.”