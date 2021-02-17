 

Calix Launches Revolutionary New Capabilities for the Intelligent Access EDGE That Will Transform Service Provider Economics and Simplify Network Architectures

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 14:25  |  79   |   |   

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) has once again revolutionized the architecture of the subscriber-facing network by moving the subscriber management function closer to the subscriber for both new and existing networks. With this latest release, the AXOS Subscriber Management Module (SMm) is now available on the Calix Aggregation Service Manager (ASM3001), enabling communications service providers (CSPs) to aggregate and manage subscribers across legacy and new networks in one integrated framework. This combination of SMm, the E9-2 Intelligent Edge System, and the ASM3001 allows CSPs to place critical network functions close to the subscriber. As a result, the integrated Intelligent Access EDGE solution improves network security, reduces latency, and eliminates the need for up to 87 percent of the systems required in traditional subscriber-facing networks.

Service providers of all types and sizes are evolving to match growing bandwidth demand and differentiate their service offerings. These enhancements to the Intelligent Access EDGE solution enable a CSP to bring 100G aggregation to the access network. More importantly, they simplify network architectures and reduce the total cost of ownership. Because the consolidation of critical network functions can reduce the number of required systems by more than 87 percent, CSPs can build new networks at a significantly lower capital cost. With the combination of SMm and the E9-2 ASM3001, CSPs can also eliminate as much as 95 percent of the recurring fees associated with the software currently required to operate their networks. Finally, by combining subscriber management functions, CSPs can reduce the steps required to provision subscriber services to six—nearly an 80 percent decrease.

Tennessee-based Highland Telephone Cooperative (HTC) is a longtime Calix customer that has migrated to a 100 percent fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband network. As its membership and demands for bandwidth continue to grow, the cooperative partnered with Calix to transform their network.

“Bandwidth demands and our company growth have triggered the need to upgrade our access network transport, so our first step was to speak to our trusted partner, Calix,” said Jared Carson, chief operating officer for HTC. “Their professional services team suggested bringing 100G aggregation, Layer 3 and subscriber management closer to the subscriber with the E9-2 system and the ASM3001. Not only are we building added capacity into our network, but we are also implementing an end-to-end solution that improves operational efficiency, network security, and network reliability. This network is an investment in the future of our business and will enable us to ensure we exceed the expectations of all of our members—now and in the future.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Calix Launches Revolutionary New Capabilities for the Intelligent Access EDGE That Will Transform Service Provider Economics and Simplify Network Architectures Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) has once again revolutionized the architecture of the subscriber-facing network by moving the subscriber management function closer to the subscriber for both new and existing networks. With this latest release, the AXOS …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences and Wake Forest University School of Divinity Partner to Address HIV Epidemic ...
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
C3 AI Releases Comprehensive Enhancements to Its Enterprise AI Application Development Platform and ...
Columbia Property Trust Declares First Quarter Dividend
O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) +107% in 2020, +10% YTD 2021. Why Kevin O’Leary is ...
ExOne Developing Portable 3D Printing Factory in Shipping Container for Department of Defense
Expedia Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Concurrent Private Offerings of Senior Notes and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Calix Ensures Service Providers Remain on the Cutting Edge Of Subscriber Innovation With Enhanced Premier Support for the Revenue EDGE
10.02.21
End-to-End Overhaul of Calix Cloud Changes the Game by Radically Simplifying Operations for Service Provider Marketing and Support Teams
27.01.21
Calix Announces Michael Weening as President and Chief Operating Officer
27.01.21
Calix Releases Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
3
Calix: Trendwende oder Strohfeuer?