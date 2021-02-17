 

Radius Health to Present at 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: RDUS), today announced that it will provide a corporate update at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference at 10:40 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.radiuspharm.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Radius

Radius is a science-driven fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is committed to developing and commercializing innovative endocrine therapeutics. Radius’ lead product, TYMLOS (abaloparatide) injection, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. The Radius clinical pipeline includes investigational abaloparatide injection for potential use in the treatment of men with osteoporosis; an investigational abaloparatide transdermal system for potential use in the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; the investigational drug, elacestrant (RAD1901), for potential use in the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer out-licensed to Menarini Group; and the investigational drug RAD011, a synthetic cannabidiol oral solution with potential utilization in multiple endocrine and metabolic orphan diseases, initially targeting Prader-Willi syndrome.

Investor & Media Relations Contact:
Peter Schwartzman
Email: investor-relations@radiuspharm.com
Phone: (617) 583-2017




