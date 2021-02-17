Progressive Reports January 2021 Results Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 17.02.2021, 14:17 | 49 | 0 | 0 17.02.2021, 14:17 | MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for January 2021: January (millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)



2021 2020 Change Net premiums written $ 4,104.2 $ 3,606.3 14 % Net premiums earned $ 3,947.8 $ 3,579.1 10 % Net income attributable to Progressive $ 557.5 $ 307.0 82 % Per share available to common shareholders $ 0.95 $ 0.52 82 % Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ 108.2 $ 32.5 233 % Combined ratio 86.3 92.1 (5.8) pts. Average diluted equivalent common shares 587.2 586.8 0 % Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



