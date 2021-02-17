Progressive Reports January 2021 Results
MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for January 2021:
|January
|
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)
|2021
|2020
|Change
|Net premiums written
|$
|4,104.2
|$
|3,606.3
|14
|%
|Net premiums earned
|$
|3,947.8
|$
|3,579.1
|10
|%
|Net income attributable to Progressive
|$
|557.5
|$
|307.0
|82
|%
|Per share available to common shareholders
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.52
|82
|%
|Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities
|$
|108.2
|$
|32.5
|233
|%
|Combined ratio
|86.3
|92.1
|(5.8) pts.
|Average diluted equivalent common shares
|587.2
|586.8
|0
|%
