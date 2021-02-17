 

New NCCN Guidelines Analyze Evidence for Cancer Type Found Almost Exclusively in Children

National Comprehensive Cancer Network publishes first-ever complete medical guidelines for a pediatric solid tumor, so children everywhere receive the best care based on the latest research.

NCCN Guidelines for Wilms Tumor shares information for earlier, safer diagnosis and treatment in effort to reduce disparities; doctors warn of late diagnosis as a possible impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) today published its first-ever treatment guidelines for children with a solid tumor cancer type in the United States. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines) for Wilms Tumor (Nephroblastoma) contain evidence-based expert consensus recommendations for how to maximize benefits and minimize side effects for managing a rare type of kidney cancer that typically occurs in children age eight years or younger. These guidelines contain crucial information, particularly for care providers who treat a full spectrum of pediatric tumors, hematologic malignancies, and other blood disorders (such as sickle cell), due to the relative infrequency of all of these conditions. The guidelines also include important diagnostic information for primary care pediatricians to help ensure this cancer is caught early enough to benefit from high curability rates, and managed in a way that reduces side effects.

NCCN Guidelines for Wilms Tumor available at NCCN.org.

"Wilms tumor is rare, but highly treatable," says Daniel M. Green, MD, of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Vice-Chair of the NCCN Guidelines Panel for Wilms Tumor. "It's important that we make sure these guidelines and knowledge of the signs and symptoms of Wilms tumor reach primary care physicians and pediatricians so they can help catch it early and save lives."

"Keeping up with all of the current literature for the broad array of children's oncologic and hematologic malignancies can be daunting. The NCCN Guidelines for Wilms Tumor provide compiled, annotated, and vetted recommendations for diagnosis, treatment, and follow up—in keeping with NCCN's goals for streamlining and improving care so that patients can live better lives," said Elizabeth Mullen, MD, of Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, another Member of the NCCN Guidelines Panel for Wilms Tumor. "People say Wilms is a 'good cancer' because it has a 90 percent cure rate but that still means too many children don't survive. I won't feel okay until we get that cure rate to 100 percent—with optimization of long-term wellness, fertility, and psycho-social wellbeing."

