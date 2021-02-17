 

Aptar Partners with CARE to Further Women’s Economic Empowerment and Sponsors the Fast + Fair COVID-19 Vaccine Response Campaign

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 14:30  |  20   |   |   

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions, has partnered with CARE, a 501(c) organization who works around the globe to save lives, defeat poverty and achieve social justice. Through our on-going global partnership, Aptar will support CARE’s mission, including education programming, women’s economic empowerment efforts and CARE’s Crisis Response Campaign, by sponsoring the Fast + Fair COVID-19 Vaccine Response Campaign.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210217005127/en/

Photo: Courtesy of CARE

Photo: Courtesy of CARE

Women and girls have always been a vital part of CARE’s fight against global poverty. During the pandemic, women are on the frontlines of the crisis, and women are at a higher risk of infection while caring for the sick and out-of-school children.

“CARE has a tremendous, worldwide track record as a highly effective non-profit organization that has supported and empowered women and girls around the world for over 75 years. We are very proud to make CARE the global signature cause for Aptar as we work to further women’s education and empowerment, and join their fight against COVID-19 through global vaccine distribution,” said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO. “As a manufacturer of components for the delivery of vaccines, including stoppers for glass vials and syringe components, the work CARE is doing to advocate, facilitate, protect and educate about vaccines is critical. We believe that everyone should have the same level of access to vaccines and COVID-19 support.”

Through the Fast + Fair COVID-19 Vaccine Response Campaign, the organization is stepping in to help communities around the globe ensure more than 100 million people in 10 countries – including women, those living in extreme poverty, and nearly 275,000 healthcare workers – have access to the COVID-19 vaccines over the coming year. Wealthy countries have already purchased 53% of the most promising vaccines. However, they account for just 14% of the world’s population. Through CARE’s Fast + Fair campaign, CARE is working to influence U.S. and global policy to ensure equitable vaccine availability and distribution.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aptar Partners with CARE to Further Women’s Economic Empowerment and Sponsors the Fast + Fair COVID-19 Vaccine Response Campaign AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions, has partnered with CARE, a 501(c) organization who works around the globe to save lives, defeat poverty and achieve social …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences and Wake Forest University School of Divinity Partner to Address HIV Epidemic ...
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
C3 AI Releases Comprehensive Enhancements to Its Enterprise AI Application Development Platform and ...
Columbia Property Trust Declares First Quarter Dividend
O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) +107% in 2020, +10% YTD 2021. Why Kevin O’Leary is ...
ExOne Developing Portable 3D Printing Factory in Shipping Container for Department of Defense
Expedia Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Concurrent Private Offerings of Senior Notes and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.02.21
Aptar’s Activ-Film Technology Selected to Protect New SARS Rapid Antigen Test for COVID-19 Diagnosis

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.06.20
16
AptarGroup Inc. (ATR)