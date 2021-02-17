Aptar Partners with CARE to Further Women’s Economic Empowerment and Sponsors the Fast + Fair COVID-19 Vaccine Response Campaign

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions, has partnered with CARE, a 501(c) organization who works around the globe to save lives, defeat poverty and achieve social justice. Through our on-going global partnership, Aptar will support CARE’s mission, including education programming, women’s economic empowerment efforts and CARE’s Crisis Response Campaign, by sponsoring the Fast + Fair COVID-19 Vaccine Response Campaign.

Photo: Courtesy of CARE

Women and girls have always been a vital part of CARE’s fight against global poverty. During the pandemic, women are on the frontlines of the crisis, and women are at a higher risk of infection while caring for the sick and out-of-school children.

“CARE has a tremendous, worldwide track record as a highly effective non-profit organization that has supported and empowered women and girls around the world for over 75 years. We are very proud to make CARE the global signature cause for Aptar as we work to further women’s education and empowerment, and join their fight against COVID-19 through global vaccine distribution,” said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO. “As a manufacturer of components for the delivery of vaccines, including stoppers for glass vials and syringe components, the work CARE is doing to advocate, facilitate, protect and educate about vaccines is critical. We believe that everyone should have the same level of access to vaccines and COVID-19 support.”

Through the Fast + Fair COVID-19 Vaccine Response Campaign, the organization is stepping in to help communities around the globe ensure more than 100 million people in 10 countries – including women, those living in extreme poverty, and nearly 275,000 healthcare workers – have access to the COVID-19 vaccines over the coming year. Wealthy countries have already purchased 53% of the most promising vaccines. However, they account for just 14% of the world’s population. Through CARE’s Fast + Fair campaign, CARE is working to influence U.S. and global policy to ensure equitable vaccine availability and distribution.