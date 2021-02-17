Dexcom Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Presentations

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that management will present an update on the company at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Quentin Blackford, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will present on behalf of the company at the Citi 2021 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools and HCIT Virtual Conference on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 1:30pm (EST).

Jereme Sylvain, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Accounting Officer, will present on behalf of the company at the SVB Leerink 10 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 3:40pm (EST).

Jereme Sylvain, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Accounting Officer, will present on behalf of the company at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 10:50am (EST).

Links to the webcasts will be available on the Dexcom Investor Relations website at investors.dexcom.com/ and will be archived there for future reference.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of patients, caregivers, and clinicians, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world.

