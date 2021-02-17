 

Leading Food Retailers Join the Ecolab Science Certified Program, Committing to a Higher Level of Cleanliness

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, food safety and infection prevention solutions and services, has expanded its Ecolab Science Certified program to include six leading food retail partners. Ingles Markets, Brookshire’s Food & Pharmacy, CUB Foods, Coborn’s, Bristol Farms and Lazy Acres are the latest partners to commit to rigorous cleaning protocols, training and audits that will earn the official Ecolab Science Certified seal, helping give consumers confidence as they look to the future.

These regional partners join other leading nationwide food retail brands, as well as many restaurants and hotels across the country, in advancing cleaner, safer practices through the Ecolab Science Certified program. The program, which combines advanced chemistries with public health and food safety training and periodic auditing, is helping these businesses achieve a higher level of cleanliness to address the new health and safety challenges and consumer expectations driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and other emerging pathogens.

By passing the independent audit performed by Ecolab and demonstrating their commitment to the Ecolab Science Certified program, these food retailers will display the official Ecolab Science Certified seal at more than 475 participating grocery store locations:

  • Ingles, a leading grocer with 197 stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
  • Brookshire’s, a regional family-owned grocery business with more than 180 stores operating in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.
  • CUB, a major Midwestern grocer with 79 locations in Minnesota and Illinois.
  • Coborn’s, a long-time Midwestern grocery store chain with more than 60 locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota.
  • Bristol Farms, a gourmet grocer based in Southern California, with 14 locations from Santa Barbara to Palm Desert.
  • Lazy Acres, a natural food market based in Southern California, with five locations from Santa Barbara to San Diego.

“The safety of our customers and associates has been of paramount importance to Ingles since the outbreak of the pandemic last year,” said Ron Freeman, Ingles chief financial officer. “The Ecolab Science Certified program allows us to demonstrate our commitment to rigorous, science-based cleaning protocols, training and audits to our customers and associates. The program is an important part of our overall standards to help provide a safer and cleaner shopping experience and workplace by reducing the risk of exposure to germs, including the COVID-19 virus.”

