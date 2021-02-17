The wing game has officially been taken to another universe! Introducing Cosmic Wings (SM) , a new online-only restaurant available for delivery* exclusively via Uber Eats and made in nearly 1,300 Applebee’s kitchens nationwide. Starting today, Cosmic Wings will deliver wing fans the combos they crave with a one-of-a-kind menu featuring exclusive Cheetos-inspired items.

Cosmic Wings Debuts with Out-of-this-World Cheetos Menu of Wings, Cheese Bites & More (Photo: Business Wire)

“The new Cosmic Wings menu is out-of-this-world delicious,” said Chef Stephen Bulgarelli, culinary lead of Cosmic Wings. “We’ve packed it with fan-favorites like traditional and boneless wings and cheese bites smothered in a variety of sauce choices, including two exclusive Cheetos wing sauces that can’t be found anywhere else – dangerously cheesy Original Cheetos and Cheetos Flamin’ Hot wing sauce. All of these craveable combos are delivered right to your home!”

In addition to traditional wings, boneless wings and cheese bites, the Cosmic Wings menu includes a selection of crowd pleasers like chicken tender dippers, waffle fries and onion rings along with a variety of signature dips and sauces on the side, like honey BBQ, house-made ranch or bleu cheese.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Cosmic Wings to delight our fans across the country with this new way to enjoy the signature taste of Cheetos,” said Jessica Spaulding, marketing senior director, Frito-Lay North America. “When you combine beloved Cheetos flavors with everyone’s favorite appetizers, you get the ultimate matchup.”

To order Cosmic Wings, open the Uber Eats app and place your order from nearly 1,300 locations nationwide. Plus, Cosmic Wings will offer a $0 delivery fee on all orders $15 or more from February 17–28.

“With people across the country hungry for new delivery options, we’re excited to launch Cosmic Wings and give guests a unique and delicious experience that they can’t get anywhere else,” said Scott Gladstone, head of strategy for Cosmic Wings.

For more information, visit CosmicWings.com.

*Delivery coverage varies by location. Valid only on Uber Eats.

