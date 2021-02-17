 

Cosmic Wings Debuts with Out-of-this-World Cheetos Menu of Wings, Cheese Bites & More

The wing game has officially been taken to another universe! Introducing Cosmic Wings(SM), a new online-only restaurant available for delivery* exclusively via Uber Eats and made in nearly 1,300 Applebee’s kitchens nationwide. Starting today, Cosmic Wings will deliver wing fans the combos they crave with a one-of-a-kind menu featuring exclusive Cheetos-inspired items.

Cosmic Wings Debuts with Out-of-this-World Cheetos Menu of Wings, Cheese Bites & More (Photo: Business Wire)

“The new Cosmic Wings menu is out-of-this-world delicious,” said Chef Stephen Bulgarelli, culinary lead of Cosmic Wings. “We’ve packed it with fan-favorites like traditional and boneless wings and cheese bites smothered in a variety of sauce choices, including two exclusive Cheetos wing sauces that can’t be found anywhere else – dangerously cheesy Original Cheetos and Cheetos Flamin’ Hot wing sauce. All of these craveable combos are delivered right to your home!”

In addition to traditional wings, boneless wings and cheese bites, the Cosmic Wings menu includes a selection of crowd pleasers like chicken tender dippers, waffle fries and onion rings along with a variety of signature dips and sauces on the side, like honey BBQ, house-made ranch or bleu cheese.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Cosmic Wings to delight our fans across the country with this new way to enjoy the signature taste of Cheetos,” said Jessica Spaulding, marketing senior director, Frito-Lay North America. “When you combine beloved Cheetos flavors with everyone’s favorite appetizers, you get the ultimate matchup.”

To order Cosmic Wings, open the Uber Eats app and place your order from nearly 1,300 locations nationwide. Plus, Cosmic Wings will offer a $0 delivery fee on all orders $15 or more from February 17–28.

“With people across the country hungry for new delivery options, we’re excited to launch Cosmic Wings and give guests a unique and delicious experience that they can’t get anywhere else,” said Scott Gladstone, head of strategy for Cosmic Wings.

For more information, visit CosmicWings.com.

*Delivery coverage varies by location. Valid only on Uber Eats.

About Cosmic Wings(SM)

Cosmic Wings is an online-only restaurant available for delivery exclusively via Uber Eats made in nearly 1,300 Applebee’s kitchens nationwide. The out-of-this-world Cosmic Wings menu includes fan-favorites like traditional wings, boneless wings, cheese bites and waffle fries, along with a variety of signature dips and sauces on the side. Plus, Cosmic Wings has the world’s only Cheetos wing sauce, available in dangerously cheesy Original Cheetos or the heat of Cheetos Flamin’ Hot. To learn more about Cosmic Wings, visit the Company’s website located at www.CosmicWings.com.

About Applebee's

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar has 1,728 franchise and company-operated restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and 11 other countries as of September 30, 2020. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands, Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

About Cheetos

Cheetos is one of the many brands that make up Frito-Lay North America, the $17 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (Nasdaq: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, the Snack Chat blog, http://www.snacks.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About Uber Eats

Uber Eats is an on-demand platform and website that helps bring millions of people around the world the things they want, at the tap of a button. We partner with over 500,000 restaurants and merchants in more than 6,000 cities across six continents. From specialty local favorites to national brand names, groceries to household essentials and more, Uber Eats has what you want when you want it—with an average global delivery time of 30 minutes.

