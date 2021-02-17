Cimpress Amends Credit Facility and Ends Covenant Suspension Period

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) amended its senior secured credit facility and has elected to end the related covenant suspension period implemented in April 2020.

“During the height of pandemic-related uncertainty last year, we suspended the financial maintenance covenants associated with our senior secured bank debt to provide flexibility to navigate the pandemic,” said Sean Quinn, executive vice president and chief financial officer. “That flexibility came at the price of taking on expensive second lien debt. We have since proven our ability to deliver solid profits and cash flow despite the significant impact of the pandemic. Between March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, we repaid approximately $400 million of debt while continuing to fund significant growth investments, both organically and through acquisition, which we believe will deliver value-creating growth on the other side of the pandemic. We have amended our credit facility and elected to end the covenant suspension period put in place last spring. Our intent is to use proceeds from our credit facility to redeem our $300 million of second lien debt on or soon after the first possible redemption date of May 15, 2021.”