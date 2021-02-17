National CineMedia (NCM) Launches New Upgraded Cinema Advertising Management System With Advertising Accord From Unique X
National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., has made a new long-term agreement with Unique X, a world leading movie channel software technology company, with the launch of a new upgraded cinema advertising management software solution, Advertising Accord.
Unique X and National CineMedia worked together over the past two years to jointly develop and tailor Advertising Accord for the specific needs of the U.S. market. The new version of Advertising Accord will now manage all inventory for NCM’s Noovie pre-show and movie theatre lobby products across NCM’s network of 57 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC, Cinemark, and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC), offering broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement on over 20,600 screens in over 1,600 theaters in 190 Designated Market Areas (all of the top 50). With this launch, Advertising Accord is now driving 40,000 cinema advertising screens across four continents, including some of the largest markets such as the UK, U.S. and Canada.
The new, sophisticated, fully digital Advertising Accord system provides delivery optimization, inventory management and monetization, intelligent dynamic scheduling, increased flexibility, and workflow automation to allow brands in the U.S. to truly harness the power of cinema advertising. Utilizing the latest server less cloud technologies the system can produce up to 30 million playlists per week. In addition, NCM advertising clients will now have the ability to buy cinema in broadcast weeks like other premium video to take advantage of early film openings.
National CineMedia (NCM)’s CEO Tom Lesinski said, “The implementation of our new Advertising Accord cinema advertising management system in partnership with Unique X will make it more effortless for brands to work with us to get in front of world-class movie content, and will allow us to compete directly with major digital ad platforms. This new streamlined end-to-end process will result in significant operational efficiencies for NCM, while giving our advertising partners the ability to buy our cinema inventory the same way as they are used to buying other premium video and digital options.”
