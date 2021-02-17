National CineMedia (NCM) Launches New Upgraded Cinema Advertising Management System With Advertising Accord From Unique X

National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., has made a new long-term agreement with Unique X, a world leading movie channel software technology company, with the launch of a new upgraded cinema advertising management software solution, Advertising Accord.

Unique X and National CineMedia worked together over the past two years to jointly develop and tailor Advertising Accord for the specific needs of the U.S. market. The new version of Advertising Accord will now manage all inventory for NCM’s Noovie pre-show and movie theatre lobby products across NCM’s network of 57 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC, Cinemark, and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC), offering broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement on over 20,600 screens in over 1,600 theaters in 190 Designated Market Areas (all of the top 50). With this launch, Advertising Accord is now driving 40,000 cinema advertising screens across four continents, including some of the largest markets such as the UK, U.S. and Canada.