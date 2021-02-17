 

Ultragenyx Announces Approval of Dojolvi (UX007/triheptanoin) in Canada for the Treatment of Long-chain Fatty Acid Oxidation Disorders in Adults and Children

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 14:30  |  30   |   |   

First Approved Treatment for Adult and Pediatric Patients with Long-chain Fatty Acid Oxidation Disorders (LC-FAOD) in Canada

NOVATO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today announced that Health Canada has approved Dojolvi (triheptanoin) as a source of calories and fatty acids for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders (LC-FAOD). Long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders (LC-FAOD) are a group of rare, genetic, life-threatening disorders caused by defects in the enzymes needed to produce energy from fatty acids. Dojolvi is a highly purified, synthetic, 7-carbon fatty acid triglyceride specifically designed to provide medium-chain, odd-carbon fatty acids as an energy source and metabolite replacement for people with LC-FAOD.

“Living with a serious disease like LC-FAOD comes with unique challenges such as management of caloric intake and around-the-clock monitoring of symptom deterioration and/or fatigue. We are pleased to bring Canadian patients with LC-FAOD an approved therapy to help them manage their disease,” said Camille L. Bedrosian, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Ultragenyx. “This would not have been possible without the LC-FAOD community, including all the patients, families and physicians who participated in the clinical trials. Similar to the approach we took in the United States to ensure access following FDA approval of Dojolvi, our goal is to ensure that patients in Canada with LC-FAOD who might benefit from Dojolvi will have access to it.”

LC-FAOD are a group of autosomal recessive genetic disorders characterized by metabolic deficiencies in which the body is unable to convert long-chain fatty acids into energy. The inability to produce energy from fat can lead to marked depletion of glucose in the body and serious complications, which can lead to hospitalizations or early death. LC-FAOD are included in newborn screening panels across Canada due to the risk of serious outcomes, including death early in life. Other current treatment options for LC-FAOD include avoidance of fasting, low-fat/high-carbohydrate diets, carnitine and even-carbon medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil, a medical food product. LC-FAOD affect an estimated 8,000 to 14,000 children and adults in the developed world, including Canada.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ultragenyx Announces Approval of Dojolvi (UX007/triheptanoin) in Canada for the Treatment of Long-chain Fatty Acid Oxidation Disorders in Adults and Children First Approved Treatment for Adult and Pediatric Patients with Long-chain Fatty Acid Oxidation Disorders (LC-FAOD) in CanadaNOVATO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
Barrick Reaches Agreement to Sell the Lagunas Norte Mine
Novartis Entresto granted expanded indication in chronic heart failure by FDA
Moringa Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering
Predictive Oncology Announces Closing of $7.4 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
SunHydrogen Partners with Schmid Group of Germany to Scale Its Gen 2 NanoParticle Technology to ...
MicroVision Announces $50 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Ultragenyx Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Update
04.02.21
Ultragenyx to Host Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Update
02.02.21
Sizing Up the Sectors and Going for Growth: The 28th Annual Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum Goes Live on February 4th
21.01.21
Ultragenyx Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for UX701, a New Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Wilson Disease