 

Deer Horn Partner Cheona Metals Stakes Mineral Claims with Consent of Indigenous Nation in Northern British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deer Horn Capital Inc. (CSE: DHC) (the “Company” or “Deer Horn Capital”), announces that its 51% Indigenous partner Cheona Metals Inc. (“Cheona”) has staked two mineral claims on the ancestral lands of the Dease River First Nation, a Kaska Nation community at Good Hope Lake in northern British Columbia. The claims total 2,403 hectares.

“In conformance with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), the claim staking process was performed in two steps,” said Allen Edzerza, Cheona’s founder and Indigenous majority shareholder and an elder of the Tahltan Nation. “The first step was to obtain consent of the Dease River First Nation to access their ancestral lands to carry out a prospecting program. After prospecting, the second step was to again obtain consent of the Dease River First Nation to stake two mineral claims named Dena Ah’tsa and Yeda.” Dena Ah’tse in the Kaska language means “Old Peoples Mountain” and Yeda means “Morning Star.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3a45734-c598-4975 ...

“I am pleased that Cheona has carried out its prospecting and exploration in manner that is true to UNDRIP,” said Allen Edzerza. “Too many companies have come into Indigenous territories with no notice and no communication. Cheona is doing exploration and mineral staking the way it should be done on Kaska ancestral lands. We see exploration companies pushing the boundaries of the “Golden Triangle” further to the east and to the south. When they come to Kaska Nation territory, they must obtain consent exactly in the manner that Cheona has done.”

The prospecting program and claim staking was led by Dr. Lee Groat, professor of geological sciences and mineralogist at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada. The University of British Columbia is Canada’s premier mineral exploration and mining post-secondary institution and a national leader in recruitment of Indigenous students in the sciences and engineering.

The prospecting program was the first of its kind combining Indigenous knowledge and Western science in a 21st century mineral prospecting and exploration program. Mr. Edzerza and Mr. Peter Stone, an elder of the Kaska Nation, identified the lands for staking for Cheona by providing Indigenous knowledge and perspectives. Between the two elders, Mr. Edzerza and Mr. Stone have more than 120 years of experience traversing the region of the two mineral claims. This unique combination of Indigenous knowledge and Western science perspectives formed the foundation of Cheona’s prospecting and staking strategy.

