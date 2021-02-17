 

C-Bond nanoShield Chosen by Major Metropolitan U.S. City to Protect its Fleet of Municipal Vehicles from Windshield Chips and Cracks

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 14:30  |  35   |   |   

C-Bond products can help state and federal government agencies such as the U.S. Postal Service, military, and more to protect their fleets to decrease windshield repair and replacement costs and reduce vehicle downtime

City using C-Bond nanoShield on over a thousand vehicles

HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that C-Bond nanoShield has been chosen by a major metropolitan U.S. city to protect its fleet of municipal vehicles from windshield damage and the rising costs of windshield repair and replacement.

C-Bond nanoShield protects and strengthens windshields by permeating the glass surface and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects on the glass that ultimately initiate chipping and cracking. The strengthening process begins immediately upon application and continues while the material cures in the following days. The product provides long-lasting protection from the increasing windshield repair costs associated with advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) sensor technologies.

The city is currently using C-Bond nanoShield on over a thousand vehicles in its fleet. The Company’s goal is to expand usage of C-Bond nanoShield to substantially the city’s entire fleet, which includes several thousand vehicles. The city has requested anonymity for safety reasons.

“C-Bond nanoShield is proven to reinforce microscopic defects in glass to prevent them from growing into larger chips and cracks that require costly repairs,” stated Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “We believe the city will recognize a significant savings on its fleet maintenance costs as well as reduced vehicle downtime to maintain productivity for city workers and the services they provide to citizens. We encourage other government agencies with fleet operations to examine how C-Bond products can benefit their overall fleet management as well,” concluded Silverman.

The annual market for automotive glass replacement services in the U.S. exceeded $5 billion in 2016, and is expected to surpass $8 billion by 2025, according to IbisWorld. Approximately 15 million windshields are replaced in the U.S. every year.

About C-Bond                
C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals, and government agencies. The Company also sells disinfection products, including MB-10 Tablets. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

C-Bond nanoShield Chosen by Major Metropolitan U.S. City to Protect its Fleet of Municipal Vehicles from Windshield Chips and Cracks C-Bond products can help state and federal government agencies such as the U.S. Postal Service, military, and more to protect their fleets to decrease windshield repair and replacement costs and reduce vehicle downtime City using C-Bond nanoShield …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
Barrick Reaches Agreement to Sell the Lagunas Norte Mine
Novartis Entresto granted expanded indication in chronic heart failure by FDA
Moringa Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering
Predictive Oncology Announces Closing of $7.4 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
SunHydrogen Partners with Schmid Group of Germany to Scale Its Gen 2 NanoParticle Technology to ...
MicroVision Announces $50 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
C-Bond Systems Retains World-Renowned Chemist and Nanotechnology Expert Professor Andrew R. Barron to Initiate a Strategic Technology Development Project: “Self-Healing Glass” for the Automotive Sector
03.02.21
C-Bond Systems’ CEO Scott R. Silverman and World-Renowned Chemist and Nanotechnology Expert Professor Andrew R. Barron to Hold Investor Call on February 10th to Announce Significant Technology Development Initiative
29.01.21
C-Bond’s EPA Registered MB-10 Tablets Can Directly Address President Biden’s Call to Properly Sanitize Schools for Full Reopening
27.01.21
C-Bond Ballistic-Resistant System in Initial Trial with Leading Provider of Custom Structures for a Top Mass Retailer
19.01.21
C-Bond Systems’ MB-10 Tablets Receive EPA Label Use Designation for Transportation Applications in the Fight Against COVID-19