Xtant Medical to Issue Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on February 24, 2021

BELGRADE, Mont., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, before the open of the financial markets on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.



Sean Browne, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Greg Jensen, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 24 at 9:00 AM ET to review results.