Myovant Sciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants Under NYSE Rule 303A.08

BASEL, Switzerland, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, today announced that it approved equity awards for 7 new employees with a grant date of February 16, 2021 pursuant to Myovant’s 2020 Inducement Plan. The equity awards were granted to the employees joining Myovant in accordance with NYSE’s Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.



The new employees received, in the aggregate, restricted stock units (RSUs) to purchase 30,000 common shares of Myovant. One-fourth of the shares underlying each employee’s RSU will vest on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, with the balance of the common shares vesting in twelve equal quarterly installments thereafter, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Myovant on such vesting dates. The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2020 Inducement Plan and the applicable restricted stock unit agreements.