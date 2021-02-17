Two Top Researchers find Breakthrough Discoveries using Predictive Oncology’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary, TumorGenesis’s Technology

This discovery means that drugs could be targeted against that receptor site of the omentum or lining to effectively ‘block’ the metastasis of re-occurring ovarian cancer. Nearly 64% of women die from ovarian cancer in the US. The current patient population has over 21,400 new cases with nearly 13,700 dying per year, mostly from re-occurring tumors.

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) , a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, announced today that the products of its wholly owned subsidiary, TumorGenesis, aided researchers in the understanding of how ovarian cancer cells migrate outside the abdominal cavity. The research, completed by a top-tier laboratory in Massachusetts, used TumorGenesis’s media to capture, culture, and identify how these cells ‘break through’ the protective lining in the abdomen, called the omentum or abdominal membrane.

The second big breakthrough was done by another topflight researcher in the UK that used the media to isolate, identify and study a mechanism for treatment for some ovarian cancer patients. The treatment, a PARP inhibitor, inhibits the enzyme that in cancer cells repairs damaged DNA. This treatment sometimes accelerates the metastasis, often killing the patient.

By successfully growing the cell lines used for the treatment, the researchers found a defective enzyme that can be easily blocked by a class of compounds called PARGs (poly (ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase). If the enzymes are blocked, the patients treated are expected to then have a positive response to continued PARP-PARG treatment.

“Both targets of the research aided by TumorGenesis’s technology, blocking the omentum penetration and blocking the enzyme that accelerates a response to PARP treatment, once developed and approved, represent several billion dollars in future revenues for biotech or pharma companies. Three currently available PARP inhibitors, each becoming resistant to ovarian cancer over time, generate $2.8 billion in revenue for such companies. That is why TumorGenesis is expanding its product lines, offering services, and helping pharma, biotech, and researchers around the world to unravel cancer’s mysteries,” said CEO Dr. Carl Schwartz.

About Predictive Oncology Inc.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) operates through three segments (Skyline, Helomics and Soluble Biotech), which contain four subsidiaries: Helomics, TumorGenesis, Skyline Medical and Soluble Biotech.

Helomics applies artificial intelligence to its rich data gathered from patient tumors to both personalize cancer therapies for patients and drive the development of new targeted therapies in collaborations with pharmaceutical companies. TumorGenesis Inc. specializes in media that help cancer cells grow and retain their DNA/RNA and proteomic signatures, providing researchers with a tool to expand and study cancer cell types found in tumors of the blood and organ systems of all mammals, including humans. Skyline Medical markets its patented and FDA cleared STREAMWAY System, which automates the collection, measurement, and disposal of waste fluid, including blood, irrigation fluid and others, within a medical facility, through both domestic and international divisions. Soluble Biotech is a provider of soluble and stable formulations for proteins including vaccines, antibodies, large and small proteins, and protein complexes.

