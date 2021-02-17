 

ElectraMeccanica Continues Retail Expansion Campaign With Seven New Locations 

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) ("ElectraMeccanica" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, today announced the expansion of its retail footprint into seven (7) additional locations along the West Coast of the United States. These direct-to-consumer retail centers include the Company’s first locations in Colorado and Washington as well as additional locations in California, Arizona and Oregon. Following the opening of these new locations, the Company now maintains a total of 20 locations in ten (10) major metropolitan areas within five (5) states in the western U.S. 

The new locations are set to open in May and June in traditional, high-end malls and town centers including Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento, CA; Clackamas Town Center in Portland, OR; Alderwood Mall in Seattle, WA; Chandler Fashion Center in Chandler, AZ; Park Meadows in Lone Tree, CO; Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, CA; and The Shops at Mission Viejo in Mission Viejo, CA. For a complete list of current retail outlets, please visit ElectraMeccanica’s website here.

“Our ongoing retail expansion campaign aligns with our long-term strategic growth initiative to establish direct-to-consumer outlets that showcase the SOLO to eco-conscious consumers,” said ElectraMeccanica CEO Paul Rivera. “With the opening of these additional locations, we aim to create a personalized shopping experience, garner increased awareness of the SOLO brand and extend our geographic footprint into areas that are well-suited for a multi-use, urban ecosystem for personal, commercial, utility and fleet applications.”

The Company’s retail expansion program is designed to create a personalized, smart and frictionless shopping experience, offering customers the opportunity to explore the ins and outs of the vehicle and place reservations for the SOLO EV both online and in person. ElectraMeccanica’s sales experts are standing by at each location to assist prospective customers and deliver the “Drive SOLO” experience to all interested parties.

