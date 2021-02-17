 

Genasys Inc. Awarded Software Services Contract from Spain Ministry of the Interior

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced a four-year contract to provide software services for the Spain Ministry of the Interior (MOI), a department of the government responsible for public safety, national security, law enforcement, immigration and civil defense. 

“This is a significant contract award that we expect will facilitate further software sales in Spain and the European Union (EU),” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. “Although not part of the European Electronic Communications Code (EECC) Article 110 initiative, the addition of the MOI contract enhances Genasys’ position in responding to recent and expected EU initiative requests for proposal from member states and mobile telecom providers.”

The EECC Article 110 initiative currently directs all EU countries to implement a public warning system that delivers geo-located emergency communications to all mobile phones through every mobile carrier network in each member state by June 2022.

“Genasys NEWS is deployed directly on mobile carrier networks across SMS and Cell Broadcast channels to send alerts and information to anyone, anywhere,” added Mr. Danforth.   “Utilizing Genasys’ proprietary geo-redundant processing and industry-leading speed, throughput and precision, NEWS is unmatched in locating and delivering critical communications to individuals and populations affected by disasters and other crisis situations.” 

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company’s unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems and more.

Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated. 

