Genasys Inc. Awarded Software Services Contract from Spain Ministry of the Interior

“This is a significant contract award that we expect will facilitate further software sales in Spain and the European Union (EU),” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. “Although not part of the European Electronic Communications Code (EECC) Article 110 initiative, the addition of the MOI contract enhances Genasys’ position in responding to recent and expected EU initiative requests for proposal from member states and mobile telecom providers.”

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced a four-year contract to provide software services for the Spain Ministry of the Interior (MOI), a department of the government responsible for public safety, national security, law enforcement, immigration and civil defense.

The EECC Article 110 initiative currently directs all EU countries to implement a public warning system that delivers geo-located emergency communications to all mobile phones through every mobile carrier network in each member state by June 2022.

“Genasys NEWS is deployed directly on mobile carrier networks across SMS and Cell Broadcast channels to send alerts and information to anyone, anywhere,” added Mr. Danforth. “Utilizing Genasys’ proprietary geo-redundant processing and industry-leading speed, throughput and precision, NEWS is unmatched in locating and delivering critical communications to individuals and populations affected by disasters and other crisis situations.”

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company’s unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems and more.

Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com .

