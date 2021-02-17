QCI Launches Qatalyst, the First Quantum Computing Application Accelerator

Qatalyst delivers the power of quantum techniques and classical computing into the hands of non-quantum experts for solving critical business problems today. Focusing on constrained optimization applications, the software is ideal for executing complex computations to optimize supply chain, logistics, community detection, drug discovery, cybersecurity, transportation, and many others.

LEESBURG, Va., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCQB: QUBT) (QCI), a leader in bridging the power of classical and quantum computing, today announced the commercial availability of Qatalyst , a first-of-its-kind quantum application accelerator.

Qatalyst eliminates the expensive, time-consuming and complex programming of new quantum workflows and coding to specific QPU hardware. Using one of six simple API calls, organizations can submit their computational problems using the same familiar constructs their subject-matter experts (SMEs), programmers, workflows, and applications use currently. QCI has made Qatalyst and both QPU and CPU resources available in the cloud and does not require any on-premise installs.

“Qatalyst is a breakthrough in the adoption of quantum computing,” stated QCI CEO, Robert Liscouski. “We’re giving businesses the immediate ability to outperform their current optimization on classical computers while introducing quantum techniques, with no need to invest in complex quantum programming.”

“We believe that this model will accelerate the benefits of quantum computing as an integral asset for current enterprise computational environments,” added Liscouski. “We’re making it possible for organizations of any size to solve problems, with quantum techniques playing a vital role in the speed and quality of their business decisions.”

Classical computers are being challenged by the explosion of data and dimensions needed to solve computationally advanced problems, such as constrained optimization. Quantum computing promises to solve these challenges, enabling organizations to gain increasingly deeper insights into the best opportunities for optimizing their critical business flows.

Qatalyst uses the power of quantum techniques to solve optimization problems. As a result, classical computers return higher performance solutions, including a diversity of high-quality results, and expanding the insights businesses use to make the best possible decisions. Current constrained optimization solvers only return one result, which may or may not be the most effective answer for the business.