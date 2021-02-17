 

Franklin Wireless Reports Record Quarterly Revenue of $66.2 Million, Up nearly 400% Year-over-Year

Strong Demand Amidst Covid-19 Pandemic Drives Nearly 400% Gain in Year-over-Year Sales

Net Income Rises to $0.58 Per Basic Share

Cash and Short-Term Investments Increase to $76.4 Million with No Financial Debt

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Wireless Corp.(FKWL), a market leader in broadband data communications including hardware and software solutions for M2M and the IoT (Internet of Things), today announced record second quarter results for the period ended December 31, 2020.

Financial and Operational Highlights (second fiscal quarter of 2021 vs. second fiscal quarter of 2020):

  • Revenues increased 399.5% to $66.2 million, a record amount for any quarter in the Company’s history.
  • Income before provision for taxes of $9.1 million versus $848,828 in the second quarter last year.
  • Net income increased to $6.9 million, a positive swing of $6.3 million versus the second quarter last year.

“The continued record revenue and net income demonstrates the tireless work of our entire team to maximize opportunities during this challenging and difficult time for the global economy brought about by the Covid-19 global pandemic,” said OC Kim, president of Franklin Wireless. “Our manufacturing partners, suppliers and staff have done a great job overcoming supply chain delays and have consistently delivered our products on time, without increasing the cost of operations. It appears likely that the pandemic has caused long term changes to the way we work and learn, and these changes will increase demand for our wireless solutions for years to come. Operationally and financially, we are extremely well positioned to meet this demand for our products and solutions, with the strongest balance sheet in our history and a profitable business generating cash flow. We will keep working hard to take advantage of opportunities and deliver solutions to our customers to help them navigate these unprecedented times.”

Second Quarter Financial Results (three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to three months ended December 31, 2019)

The Company reported net sales of $66.2 million, compared with $13.3 million in net sales in the same period last year. The 399.5% year-over-year growth in net sales was primarily from increased demand for wireless connectivity due to the effect of both remote working and remote school attendance in the wake of the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Net income was approximately $6.9 million, or $0.58 per basic share, compared to approximately $581,000, or $0.05 per basic share last year.

The Company’s 10-Q filing for the period ending December 31, 2020 is on file with the SEC (www.sec.gov).

About Franklin Wireless
Franklin Wireless Corp. (FKWL) is a global leader in innovative hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as intelligent wireless solutions including mobile hotspots, routers and modems. For more information, please visit www.franklinwireless.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:
Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Franklin Wireless Corp.
+1 858 623 0000
ir@franklinwireless.com

FRANKLIN WIRELESS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    December 31, 2020
(Unaudited) 		    June 30, 2020  
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 71,025,316     $ 28,161,644  
Certificates of deposit account     5,384,496       5,381,918  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for bad debt of $61,890 and $0, respectively     16,366,586       15,973,537  
Other receivables, net     50,244       61,090  
Inventories, net     13,176,140       11,783,403  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     14,049       21,588  
Advance payments to vendors     42,113       27,838  
Total current assets     106,058,944       61,411,018  
Property and equipment, net     185,563       220,889  
Intangible assets, net     1,419,166       1,125,152  
Deferred tax assets, non-current     685,280       938,188  
Goodwill     273,285       273,285  
Right of use assets     955,732       1,139,670  
Other assets     144,964       283,369  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 109,722,934     $ 65,391,571  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 63,939,629     $ 42,083,255  
Income tax payable     1,970,289       34,713  
Accrued liabilities     316,520       466,021  
Advance payments from customers     688,572        
Lease liabilities, current     376,574       400,508  
Total current liabilities     67,291,584       42,984,497  
Lease liabilities, non-current     617,790       784,233  
Notes payable, payroll protection plan loan           487,300  
Total liabilities     67,909,374       44,256,030  
                 
Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)                
Stockholders’ equity:                
Parent Company stockholders’ equity                
Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, authorized 10,000,000 shares; No preferred stock issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020            
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, authorized 50,000,000 shares; 11,576,281 and 10,605,912 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020, and June 30, 2020, respectively     14,054       14,007  
Additional paid-in capital     12,756,959       7,475,365  
Retained earnings     31,805,030       18,028,059  
Treasury stock, 2,549,208 and 3,472,286 shares as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020     (3,554,893 )     (4,513,479 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (365,906 )     (650,426 )
Total Parent Company stockholders’ equity     40,655,244       20,353,526  
Non-controlling interests     1,158,316       782,015  
Total stockholders’ equity     41,813,560       21,135,541  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 109,722,934     $ 65,391,571  


FRANKLIN WIRELESS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Net sales   $ 66,247,578     $ 13,263,855     $ 128,817,028     $ 22,134,130  
Cost of goods sold     54,955,123       10,672,228       105,853,342       17,521,991  
Gross profit     11,292,455       2,591,627       22,963,686       4,612,139  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Selling, general and administrative     1,409,026       769,743       2,930,485       1,618,504  
Research and development     1,151,732       1,024,424       2,130,124       1,919,936  
Total operating expenses     2,560,758       1,794,167       5,060,609       3,538,440  
Income from operations     8,731,697       797,460       17,903,077       1,073,699  
                                 
Other income (loss), net:                                
Interest income     1,760       40,561       4,654       95,591  
Income from governmental subsidy     44,347       33       66,433       4,126  
Gain from the forgiveness of payroll protection plan loan     487,300             487,300        
Other income (loss), net     (150,874 )     10,774       (169,052 )     26,366  
Total other income (loss), net     382,533       51,368       389,335       126,083  
Income before provision for income taxes     9,114,230       848,828       18,292,412       1,199,782  
Income tax provision     2,138,406       114,886       4,139,140       175,860  
Net income     6,975,824       733,942       14,153,272       1,023,922  
Less: non-controlling interests in net income of subsidiary at 33.7%     119,213             376,301        
Less: non-controlling interests in net income of subsidiary at 35.8%           153,064             189,106  
Net income attributable to Parent Company   $ 6,856,611     $ 580,878     $ 13,776,971     $ 834,816  
                                 
Basic income per share attributable to Parent Company stockholders   $ 0.59     $ 0.05     $ 1.24     $ 0.08  
Diluted income per share attributable to Parent Company stockholders   $ 0.58     $ 0.05     $ 1.22     $ 0.08  
                                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic     11,566,309       10,570,203       11,118,511       10,570,203  
Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted     11,727,282       10,708,028       11,279,483       10,708,028  
                                 
Comprehensive income                                
Net income   $ 6,975,824     $ 733,942     $ 14,153,272     $ 1,023,922  
Translation adjustments     218,096       37,067       284,520       18,750  
Comprehensive income     7,193,920       771,009       14,437,792       1,042,672  
Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest     119,213       153,064       376,301       189,106  
Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest   $ 7,074,707     $ 617,945     $ 14,061,491     $ 853,566  

 




Wertpapier


