 

Psychedelic Partnership Reached, Ehave Inc. and Brain Scientific Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Map Brain Response to Psychedelic Treatment, Collaborate in the Development of Neural Net Algorithms for the Psychedelic Mental Health Sector, E-Tattoo Te

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 14:30  |  49   |   |   

Ehave, Inc. to leverage data and AI to correlate biomarkers for the identification of psychedelic drug administration as a treatment for Chronic pain, Depression (major and persistent), PTSD, Bipolar disorder, General anxiety, ADHD and Schizophrenia

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (“Ehave” or the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced today it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with Brain Scientific Inc. (OTCQB: BRSF) (“Brain Scientific”) that will allow the two companies to leverage both data and AI to correlate biomarkers for the identification of chronic pain, depression (major and persistent), PTSD, bipolar disorder, general anxiety, ADHD and schizophrenia. The terms of the MoU call for Ehave and Brain Scientific to collaborate to exploit graph based AI, linked data protocols with respect to such AI, and leverage such data and AI to develop neural net algorithms. As an initial matter, one purpose of the neural net algorithm would be to upload already trained neuronet into a specialized chip that Brain Scientific is developing into a temporary E-Tattoo.

As part of the MoU, Ehave would integrate Brain Scientific's NeuroCap and NeuroEEG to acquire data from patients in real time, or put such data into a cloud. Ehave could also seek to deploy NeuroCap and NeuroEEG in clinical settings with Ehave’s partner healthcare providers, such as psychiatrists, psychologists, psychotherapists and general practitioners. This will allow Ehave to capture the data around the electrophysiological changes in brain pre, mid and post psychedelic drug administration, and possibly build or partner with a functional lab to be equipped with NeuroCap and NeuroEEG devices to conduct market studies and collect data on various brain related physiological and mental disorders. These market studies and data collection activities are likely to begin in Australia and could be implemented in other parts of the world where Ehave operates. This same functional lab can be used to study consumer behavior and psychology in markets Ehave operates for further commercialization of Ehave’s data and technologies.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Psychedelic Partnership Reached, Ehave Inc. and Brain Scientific Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Map Brain Response to Psychedelic Treatment, Collaborate in the Development of Neural Net Algorithms for the Psychedelic Mental Health Sector, E-Tattoo Te Ehave, Inc. to leverage data and AI to correlate biomarkers for the identification of psychedelic drug administration as a treatment for Chronic pain, Depression (major and persistent), PTSD, Bipolar disorder, General anxiety, ADHD and Schizophrenia …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
Barrick Reaches Agreement to Sell the Lagunas Norte Mine
Novartis Entresto granted expanded indication in chronic heart failure by FDA
Moringa Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering
Predictive Oncology Announces Closing of $7.4 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
SunHydrogen Partners with Schmid Group of Germany to Scale Its Gen 2 NanoParticle Technology to ...
MicroVision Announces $50 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Ehave Couples KetaDASH with Digital Therapeutics Expertise to Combat Clinical Depression
27.01.21
Ehave Looks to Expand KetaDASH to Palliative Care
25.01.21
Ehave, Inc. Utilizes Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Big Data Management in Mental Healthcare
22.01.21
Ehave Closes Transaction to Acquire CureDash Assets, Adds KetaDASH Home Delivery Service for Ketamine Clinics
21.01.21
Ehave Revolutionizes Patient Medical Records for Psychedelic Mental Health
20.01.21
Ehave, Inc. Closes 20/20 Global Transaction, Mycotopia Therapy Now Operating as a Publicly Traded Company with Intent to Focus on Psychedelic Sector