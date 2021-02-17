Psychedelic Partnership Reached, Ehave Inc. and Brain Scientific Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Map Brain Response to Psychedelic Treatment, Collaborate in the Development of Neural Net Algorithms for the Psychedelic Mental Health Sector, E-Tattoo Te

Ehave, Inc. to leverage data and AI to correlate biomarkers for the identification of psychedelic drug administration as a treatment for Chronic pain, Depression (major and persistent), PTSD, Bipolar disorder, General anxiety, ADHD and Schizophrenia



MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (“Ehave” or the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced today it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with Brain Scientific Inc. (OTCQB: BRSF) (“Brain Scientific”) that will allow the two companies to leverage both data and AI to correlate biomarkers for the identification of chronic pain, depression (major and persistent), PTSD, bipolar disorder, general anxiety, ADHD and schizophrenia. The terms of the MoU call for Ehave and Brain Scientific to collaborate to exploit graph based AI, linked data protocols with respect to such AI, and leverage such data and AI to develop neural net algorithms. As an initial matter, one purpose of the neural net algorithm would be to upload already trained neuronet into a specialized chip that Brain Scientific is developing into a temporary E-Tattoo.

As part of the MoU, Ehave would integrate Brain Scientific's NeuroCap and NeuroEEG to acquire data from patients in real time, or put such data into a cloud. Ehave could also seek to deploy NeuroCap and NeuroEEG in clinical settings with Ehave’s partner healthcare providers, such as psychiatrists, psychologists, psychotherapists and general practitioners. This will allow Ehave to capture the data around the electrophysiological changes in brain pre, mid and post psychedelic drug administration, and possibly build or partner with a functional lab to be equipped with NeuroCap and NeuroEEG devices to conduct market studies and collect data on various brain related physiological and mental disorders. These market studies and data collection activities are likely to begin in Australia and could be implemented in other parts of the world where Ehave operates. This same functional lab can be used to study consumer behavior and psychology in markets Ehave operates for further commercialization of Ehave’s data and technologies.